Steven Spielberg’s Original Universal Attraction Sets Closure Date

E.T. is phoning home for a short break. Universal Orlando has officially scheduled a brief refurbishment for E.T. Adventure, the iconic dark ride nestled within Universal Studios Florida. The attraction will be temporarily closed from June 9 to June 13, 2025, for maintenance.

While the closure is relatively short, longtime fans of the park may feel a twinge of nostalgia knowing this beloved classic will go dark, even if only for a few days. And if you’re visiting the park during those dates, it’s worth planning your time accordingly—especially since E.T. Adventure is the last remaining opening day ride still operating in the park.

But why is this ride such a big deal? And how is Steven Spielberg—the director behind E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial—still involved in the attraction decades later?

Let’s take a closer look at this classic Universal ride and what makes it more than just a trip to outer space.

A Ride Through the Stars: What Is E.T. Adventure?

Opened with the park in 1990, E.T. Adventure is a family-friendly dark ride that blends animatronics, practical effects, and projection with Spielberg’s signature heartwarming style.

The ride begins with a recap of the events from the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, where guests are reminded that E.T.’s home planet is dying—and only he can save it. Guests are enlisted to help E.T. return home aboard flying bicycles (yes, like the one in that famous moonlit scene). Each guest provides their name to a Team Member, which E.T. uses at the end of the ride for a personal goodbye.

Once on board the bike ride vehicles, guests soar over the city in one of the ride’s most memorable scenes before plunging into a misty starfield and arriving on the colorful, otherworldly Green Planet, E.T.’s home. There, they encounter his bizarre and whimsical alien friends—including Botanicus, Magdol, and Orbidon—as they help revive the dying world.

It’s an imaginative, surreal finale unlike anything else in the park—and it’s one of the few remaining examples of a traditional animatronic-heavy Universal dark ride.

Spielberg’s Personal Stamp on the Ride

Steven Spielberg didn’t just license E.T. to Universal—he personally worked on the ride, consulting on the attraction’s storyline, tone, and design. He helped shape the idea that the ride would act as a spiritual sequel to the original film, showing guests what happened after E.T. left Earth.

According to past interviews and reports from Universal Creative, Spielberg was so invested in the ride’s development that he threatened to remove his name and support from Universal projects if E.T. Adventure was ever closed. That support is part of the reason E.T. has outlived other rides from the same era, like Jaws, Back to the Future, and Kongfrontation.

The ride remains exclusive to Universal Orlando, with its counterparts in Hollywood and Japan having closed long ago.

Still Part of the Universal DNA

Even today, Spielberg remains a Creative Consultant with Universal Parks & Resorts. His longstanding relationship with the company was most recently on display when he appeared in person at the Epic Universe dedication ceremony in May 2025, celebrating the company’s ambitious new theme park.

At that event, Spielberg spoke about the importance of storytelling in theme parks and reflected on his decades-long collaboration with Universal. His ongoing involvement is rare in the theme park world—most celebrity collaborators lend their names, but Spielberg has truly stayed hands-on.

His appearance at Epic Universe served as a reminder that Universal’s commitment to immersive storytelling began with rides like E.T. Adventure.

Why the Refurbishment—and Why It Matters

The upcoming June 2025 closure is labeled as a standard refurbishment—likely for routine maintenance, touch-ups, and minor upgrades to keep the attraction in good working order. Universal typically performs these short refurbs a few times a year to ensure ride reliability and guest satisfaction.

Still, even temporary closures spark conversation among longtime fans. Rumors often swirl that the ride could be on borrowed time, especially as the park continues to evolve. But so far, Universal has maintained that E.T. isn’t going anywhere.

And for many, that’s a relief. The attraction has become a time capsule of 1990s Universal, a rare surviving relic from an era before screens dominated theme park attractions.

Plan Accordingly

If you’re heading to Universal Studios Florida in early June 2025, take note:

E.T. Adventure will be closed from June 9 to June 13

It is expected to reopen on June 14, barring any delays

In the meantime, you can always stop by the E.T. gift shop, still themed like a California forest campsite and packed with retro merch and plushies. Or grab a nostalgic pic outside the ride entrance, with E.T. glowing inside his bicycle basket.

And if you’re visiting later in the summer, expect the ride to be back and better than ever—ready to transport you and your bike-riding crew to the stars once again.

Because, as E.T. himself says: “I’ll be right here.”