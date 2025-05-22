Disney’s Streaming Service To Cease Operations This Summer, All Subscribers Notified

On Thursday, the Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service Hulu emailed subscribers to announce that one of its most popular live channels would go dark late next month. In the notice, the company told customers it no longer had the rights to stream the affected content.

Hulu is best known for streaming popular series like The Bear, Bob’s Burgers, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Abbott Elementary, but it’s also home to several live channels that replicate traditional cable television. One of its most popular channels, The Vevo Features Channel, streams music videos celebrating holidays, cultural events, and more to Live TV subscribers. Unfortunately, subscribers have just a few weeks to enjoy this live streaming channel.

In an email this week, Hulu told subscribers it no longer owns the rights to distribute the content streamed on The Vevo Features Channel. It will no longer be available to Live TV subscribers until June 26, 2025. The Vevo Features Channel will continue to operate normally until that date. All other Vevo content and Hulu channels, including nearly 100 other Live TV channels, remain unaffected.

The Walt Disney Company acquired control of Hulu and all its properties in 2019 as part of the 21st Century Fox merger. By 2023, Disney had purchased the remaining stakes held by AT&T and Comcast, officially gaining complete ownership over the streaming service.

Now, fans can bundle Disney+, Hulu, Max (soon to be HBO Max), and ESPN+ through several packages with or without advertisements. In December 2023, Disney+ launched a new content hub on its platform so eligible subscribers could watch FX, Bravo, and other Hulu content without switching apps. Over a year earlier, Disney+ launched its passcode program to allow customers to lock profiles that could access adult content.

