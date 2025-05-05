Magic Kingdom Quietly Removes Original Frontierland Town

Magic Kingdom Park is pressing forward with its year-long Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment, and the latest construction update shows crews renovating a historic part of the Frontierland roller coaster: the fictional town of Tumbleweed.

Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed on January 6, 2025. Although Disney didn’t share many details about the refurbishment, they promised that the 44-year-old attraction would reopen sometime in early 2026 with a little bit of “new magic.” In the months since the attraction closed, Disney Park guests have spotted steel tracks arriving at the construction site via flatbed truck and crane, confirming a rumor that Disney is doing a full track replacement on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

In their latest construction update, WDWNT revealed that crews have moved beyond just replacing roller coaster tracks. As the track work continues, crews have also started repainting and other refurbishment work in the attraction queue, which is currently blocked by scrims and brown construction walls.

Additionally, scaffolding and other construction supports now surround Tumbleweed, the fictional Old West town within Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Crews were spotted repainting the original Gold Dust Saloon building. None of the other buildings have been repainted yet, but they’re covered with scaffolding, suggesting that their transformation is inevitable.

Construction also continues on a mysterious building behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, near the exit of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It’s unclear whether this structure will be backstage or accessible to guests when the Frontierland roller coaster reopens.

This year-long maintenance period comes as part of a significant reimagining of Magic Kingdom Park’s Frontierland. Walt Disney World Resort has already debuted the Splash Mountain retheme, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the refreshed Country Bear Musical Jamboree, and a Disney Vacation Club (DVC) lounge that replaced the original Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade.

More construction is coming. Walt Disney Imagineering has filed permits to demolish Tom Sawyer Island and much of the Rivers of America to add two all-new Cars (2006) rides to Frontierland. Work has also begun on a Disney Villains land, which will expand the footprint of Magic Kingdom Park in the area “beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.”

Although Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced closing dates for Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat, these attractions are likely to remain operational until Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens. The roller coaster’s year-long refurbishment will prepare for increased traffic once construction begins on the Cars rides and the Disney Villains land.

What do you think of the changing Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!