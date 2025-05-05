Disney World on Lockdown, Security Blockades Entrance Without Warning

It was one of the biggest Star Wars celebrations of the year — but if you didn’t have a reservation, you weren’t getting in.

May the 4th — the unofficial holiday beloved by Star Wars fans — brought record-breaking crowds to Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday, with so many guests flocking to Batuu that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reached capacity before the sun even set. By 6 p.m., multiple guests were reporting that Cast Members and security were physically stationed at the land’s entrances, turning people away and restricting entry unless they had a confirmed reservation for Oga’s Cantina.

A Galaxy (Too) Far, Far Away

Throughout the day, wait times climbed across the park, particularly for Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, both of which saw soaring demand as fans tried to squeeze in a themed ride before the land filled up. Reports suggest that by mid-afternoon, crowds began bottlenecking in the Black Spire Outpost area, making free-roaming character encounters and mobile order pickup increasingly difficult to manage.

But it was the abrupt closure of Galaxy’s Edge at 6 p.m. that caught many guests off guard. Though Disney’s Hollywood Studios remained open until 10 p.m., Cast Members sealed off the land and began redirecting guests — except those with dining reservations inside the land. Many visitors were left stunned, sharing their disappointment on social media in real-time as they were turned away.

What Happened Inside Before the Closure

Even before Galaxy’s Edge hit its limit, May the 4th was buzzing with themed offerings throughout the park and across the resort. While Hollywood Studios didn’t host a formal event like Disneyland’s After Dark: Star Wars Nite, there was still plenty for fans to enjoy:

Limited-edition food and beverage offerings, including the fan-favorite Cold Brew Black Caf and Ronto Wraps, were available throughout the day.

Exclusive Star Wars-themed merchandise, including commemorative lightsabers, sippers, and popcorn buckets, drew long lines in Tatooine Traders and stalls near the entrance to Galaxy’s Edge.

Stormtroopers, Rey, Mandalorian and Grogu, and even Kylo Ren were spotted interacting with guests near entrances before the area closed.

Special May the 4th photo ops were set up around the park, with Photopass photographers capturing lightsaber poses in front of iconic backdrops.

Oga’s Reservations Were the Only Way In

Once Galaxy’s Edge hit capacity, the only guests allowed into the land were those with preexisting reservations at Oga’s Cantina. Guests with those reservations were escorted in by Cast Members, while others were left waiting or rerouted to enjoy the rest of the park. While crowd management during peak holidays is nothing new at Disney, full land closures are rare — and the restriction caught many off guard.

Disney did not publicly comment on the restriction, and Galaxy’s Edge quietly reopened to regular traffic later in the evening as crowds thinned.

Looking Ahead: More Star Wars Fun Coming

Though May the 4th has passed, the Star Wars celebration isn’t over. Over at Disneyland, the Season of the Force event continues through May 11, featuring:

A limited-time fireworks show, Fire of the Rising Moons

The Hyperspace Mountain overlay on Space Mountain

A new projection show, Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga

Luke Skywalker meet-and-greets

And tons of galactic eats and collectibles

Guests heading to Disney World later this month will still find some limited-edition snacks and sippers across Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs, though May the 4th-specific exclusives may now be sold out.