ABC Braces For “Meltdown” as ‘Good Morning America’ Makes Big Move

This year, Good Morning America will celebrate its fifth decade on the air. Premiering on November 3, 1975, the morning show has become a staple for families around the country. Not only do fans find the show trustworthy, but they have come to love longtime hosts like Charlie Gibson, Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos.

Over the years, the hosts might have changed, but fans’ love for the show and the trust they have in it have not.

Earlier this year, ABC announced that, after 26 years, Good Morning America would be leaving its iconic Times Square studio. The show will be relocating to the new Robert A. Iger building, which is about 2 miles from Times Square.

The Robert A. Iger building is, of course, named after the current CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger. The new location will consolidate ABC News operations and be home to news, editorial, live productions, streaming, advertising, corporate, and more.

The news about the move was a surprising one, and one that has ABC staffers reportedly bracing for impact.

According to a report from Page Six, the move will place Michael Strahan under the same roof as his former Live! costar, Kelly Ripa. Strahan cohosted Live! With Kelly and Michael from 2012 until 2016, when he left to join GMA. However, he reportedly did not tell Ripa that he was leaving, leading to a bitter feud between the two.

Per Page Six:

According to a source with knowledge, “GMA’s” new set will be just steps away from Ripa’s. The new studios, both located on the basement level of the new Hudson Square headquarters, share a hallway and elevator — making the chances of an awkward encounter a major risk. “They will be feet away from each other — he will be able to smell her perfume,” an ABC insider told The Post. “The staff is on tenterhooks. These two do not speak.”

Of course, it is possible that the two former cohosts will not have too many opportunities to interact with each other. Earlier this year, it was reported that Michael Strahan will be leaving Good Morning America when his contract is up later this year. He is reportedly looking to spend more time with his family, especially his youngest daughter, Isabella, who recently battled brain cancer.

Good Morning America tapes right before Live!, so staffers are hoping that the two will not have to cross paths. The source stated that both Ripa and Strahan tend to leave quickly after taping ends, so a plan is in place to make sure they don’t meet. However, should the plan go astray, a Plan B is also in place.

So, with the move to the Robert A. Iger building not happening until the summer and Strahan preparing to leave, staffers have their fingers crossed that nothing will hit the fan.

With the feud happening so long ago, do you think there should still be bad blood between Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan? Should staffers be worried? Will you miss Michael Strahan when he leaves Good Morning America? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!