Closure List Revealed: Reschedule Your Disney World Vacation This Week

As Walt Disney World Resort continues its phased transformation across all four parks and beyond, guests visiting the week of May 4–11, 2025, should be aware of several scheduled and ongoing closures. From major ride refurbishments to shifting dining options, here’s a comprehensive look at what’s paused, what’s permanent, and what’s coming soon.

EPCOT

Test Track has officially gone offline for an extensive overhaul. The ride’s reimagining is part of a broader collaboration with General Motors, and the updated version is expected to return in Summer 2025 with design elements inspired by EPCOT’s original World of Motion. The rest of World Discovery remains open to guests during construction.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Three notable closures are currently impacting guest flow:

  • Astro Orbiter has been dismantled and removed off-site for refurbishments. It is expected to return later this summer.

  • The Dumbo Play Area, the indoor air-conditioned section of Storybook Circus, is undergoing seasonal updates and will reopen later this spring.

  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has closed for a major refurbishment and is not expected to return until 2026. Plans point toward infrastructure and show enhancements.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

It’s Tough to Be a Bug closed on March 17, 2025, making way for the upcoming Zootopia: Better Zoogether! a new immersive attraction that will debut in Winter 2025. Meanwhile, DinoLand U.S.A. is undergoing phased demolition as construction progresses on Pueblo Esperanza, a new land inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones. Expect significant site changes through the remainder of the year.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Longtime dining location Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano will permanently close on May 11, 2025. While Disney has not confirmed what will replace it, insiders suggest this may be the beginning of a wider reconfiguration in Grand Avenue and Muppet Courtyard.

Water Parks

Resort & Entertainment Changes

  • The Hall of Presidents is closed for updates to reflect the results of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. A reopening date is set for later in 2025.

  • Fan-favorite Jellyrolls, the piano bar at Disney’s BoardWalk, permanently shuttered on April 19, 2025. While no immediate replacement has been confirmed, cast members have suggested a reimagined adult lounge may occupy the space in the future.

Walt Disney World’s ongoing transformation across attractions, entertainment, and infrastructure means guest itineraries must remain flexible. Be sure to check Disney’s official refurbishment calendar before arrival, and consider building in extra time for attractions undergoing longer closures.

We’ll continue to monitor all major developments across the parks and resorts and share timely updates as they become available.

