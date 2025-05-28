Disney World Says It’s Going Back to “The Way Things Used To Be”

For years now, Disney fans have been quietly (and not-so-quietly) wondering: When will the parks finally feel like they used to?

Sure, the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, and Disney World has gradually restored most of its offerings. But for a lot of longtime visitors, something still felt… off. Entertainment options were thinner. Those extra “magic” moments seemed to be fewer. And that old Disney spark—the one that made every visit feel larger-than-life—seemed a little dimmer.

That’s about to change.

Disney has pulled out all the stops this summer, and it’s not a coincidence. With Universal’s Epic Universe now open, Disney isn’t just ramping things up—they’re going all-in on bringing back the magic guests remember from before 2020. And the first signs of this shift? They’re already here.

Two brand-new shows debuted this week at Disney’s Hollywood Studios—The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure and Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After—and both are already getting rave reactions from guests.

A Bold Summer Lineup That Feels Familiar (In the Best Way)

Let’s start with The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure. This all-new theatrical production brings Ariel’s story to life with cutting-edge effects, show-stopping musical numbers, and a fresh visual style. It’s nostalgic but updated—and most importantly, it’s proof that Disney hasn’t given up on in-park stage shows that wow every age group.

Then there’s Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, a cheeky new show starring Cruella, Hook, Maleficent, and more—each trying to convince the Magic Mirror they’ve been treated the most unfairly. It’s funny, it’s fast-paced, and it’s interactive in a way that gets the whole crowd into it.

These shows are just the beginning. Over at Magic Kingdom, the brand-new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away nighttime parade will debut on July 20, 2025, marking the return of a permanent nighttime parade to the park for the first time since 2016. That’s huge.

This Isn’t Just Nostalgia—It’s a Strategic Move

Make no mistake: this isn’t just about fan service. It’s about competition. Epic Universe is bringing new lands, new rides, and new experiences. So Disney is doing what it does best—leaning into storytelling and entertainment. Not with quick fixes, but with productions and offerings that evoke memories of the golden age of Disney Parks.

It feels like the old days because, frankly, it is. Shows are back. Parades are back. Seasonal events are fully loaded. Even the room discounts this summer (up to 30% off at select resorts) feel like a nudge to families who’ve been sitting on the fence about coming back.

What This Means for Your Visit

If you’ve been holding off on booking that trip, thinking the magic just isn’t what it used to be, now might be the time to reconsider. Between the expanded entertainment slate, after-hours events running into September, and new offerings across all four theme parks, summer 2025 is shaping up to be something special.

It’s not exactly 2019 again—but it’s the closest it’s felt in a long, long time.

And for Disney fans who’ve been waiting for that classic experience to return? This might just be the summer you’ve been hoping for.