Epic Universe Lit the Fire. Disney’s Response? Discounts That Scream “Come Back!”

The competition between Disney and Universal has officially entered a new phase, and it’s going to be interesting to see if Disney’s move pays off.

With the grand opening of Epic Universe lighting up the Orlando theme park scene, fans couldn’t help but wonder how Disney would respond. Universal’s shiny new addition has drawn massive attention with its cutting-edge attractions, themed lands, and bold ambition to reshape the Florida vacation landscape.

Disney’s answer arrived about a month ago—and it comes in the form of major hotel discounts that seem designed to lure guests back onto property this summer. Now, these rooms are booking up and fans are starting to take notice as we get within a month of their valid dates.

Disney’s Craziest Discount in Quite Some Time

For Disney+ subscribers, the deal is almost too good to pass up: standard rooms starting at just $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort. That price point is a steep drop from the usual starting rate — which can easily be over $190 per night — and applies to stays between June 29th and July 31st, 2025 (with a two-night minimum).

And that’s not all—Disney has extended the deal across several other resorts too:

Port Orleans – Riverside (Woods View): $169

Art of Animation (Cars Family Suite): $229

Saratoga Springs (Deluxe Studio): $249

Animal Kingdom Lodge (Savanna View): $339

To book, guests must have an active Disney+ subscription, and at least one subscriber needs to stay in the room.

The Timing Isn’t a Coincidence

Let’s be honest—this isn’t just some random summer promo.

Epic Universe opened with a bang. The demand was enormous, and the buzz around the brand-new land was deafening. Whether you’re Team Disney or Team Universal, there’s no denying Universal just raised the stakes in Orlando, even if there have been some major hiccups along the way.

And Disney noticed.

Disney typically offers summer discounts, so this isn’t solely a response to Epic Universe, but you’ve got to believe that there’s certainly an element of competition there.

Why It Matters for Disney World Guests

This deal could signal the beginning of a more aggressive push by Disney to compete with Universal’s momentum. Until now, Disney’s approach has been more about playing defense—leaning on nostalgia, long-standing IP, and keeping its resort perks relatively stable. But this? This could be a potential signal that prices are about to be more competitive between the two companies.

It also shows that Disney is willing to get competitive on price—something many fans haven’t seen much of in recent years. Between park reservations, Lightning Lane confusion, and rising costs, the price of a Disney vacation hasn’t exactly been trending down.

So this move? It’s refreshing. And telling.

Will It Work?

That’s the big question. Universal’s Epic Universe is fresh, exciting, and has everyone talking. But Disney still has the biggest brand recognition and, for many families, that nostalgic edge that’s hard to beat.

A $99 room at a Disney resort is a strong play—especially when paired with other perks like Early Theme Park Entry and free transportation across property.

For budget-conscious families or longtime Disney fans who’ve felt priced out recently, this discount might just be the nudge they needed to plan their next trip.

If you’re even thinking about booking a summer Disney vacation, don’t wait. These discounted room offers are only good for stays through the end of July, and availability is limited. Once those blocks are gone, they’re gone.