Disney+ Subscribers Get Insane Hotel Deals, But There’s a Legal Trap Attached

Get ready to pack your bags (or… maybe not yet), because Disney just announced a hotel offer so good, we had to triple-check it was real. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you’re about to get access to some crazy cheap hotel rates this summer — but before you book, there’s some fine print you seriously don’t want to ignore.

Here’s What’s Up with the Disney+ Hotel Deal

Disney+ members can now snag exclusive hotel discounts for stays between June 29th and July 31st, 2025 — and some of these rates feel like they’re straight out of 2010:

$99/night (plus tax) at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

$169/night (plus tax) for a Woods View Room at Port Orleans – Riverside

$229/night (plus tax) for a Cars Family Suite at Art of Animation

$249/night (plus tax) for a Deluxe Studio at Saratoga Springs

$339/night (plus tax) for a Savanna View Room at Animal Kingdom Lodge

But (you knew there was a but) you have to stay at least two nights, and you can’t stay longer than 14. It’s ONLY for Disney+ subscribers — you’ll need to log into your Disney account that’s linked to your Disney+ subscription when you book.

Heads up: not all rooms are part of the deal. No discounted 3-Bedroom Villas, Deluxe Resort Suites, or certain “Standard View” rooms at Riverside and Art of Animation. Sorry, Little Mermaid fans.

And these deals are already getting snatched up fast, so if you’re even thinking about going, you need to get moving.

So… About That Fine Print

Here’s where things get spicy.

If you subscribe to Disney+ (or already have), you’ve actually agreed to some pretty hefty legal terms — and Disney isn’t shy about using them.

Example? After a tragic accident at Disney Springs where a woman passed away from an allergic reaction last year, Disney tried to get a lawsuit thrown out by pointing to the fact that the woman’s husband had signed up for Disney+.

According to Disney lawyers, by agreeing to the Disney+ terms, he waived his right to sue and agreed to settle disputes through arbitration instead.

Just by signing up to binge The Mandalorian, you might also be giving up your right to sue Disney over future problems.

What You REALLY Need To Know Before You Book

Here’s your checklist before diving into that $99-a-night hotel magic:

You must have an active Disney+ subscription at the time you book.

The best rooms are already flying out the door — think Animal Kingdom Lodge views.

When you subscribe to Disney+, you’re agreeing to settle major disputes in arbitration, not a courtroom.

Once these rooms are gone, they’re gone.

Final Take

This deal is seriously tempting — and if you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, it’s basically a no-brainer. But if you’re thinking about signing up just to snag these hotel savings, make sure you know what you’re signing up for.

Magic comes with some fine print.

Stay smart, stay cool, and keep checking back — because when Disney drops bombshells like this, you know we’ll be here first to break it all down.