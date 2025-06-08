Bring the Tissues! Fans Honor Muppet*Vision 3D With Moving Sing Along

On June 7, thousands of devastated Disney World guests stood in an incredibly long line, just so they could experience the magic of Muppet*Vision 3D one final time before it closed forever. The attraction’s closure was announced back in November, and since then, fans have been hoping they could convince Disney to change its mind. Unfortunately for those fans, Muppet*Vision 3D officially closed on June 7 to make way for a new land themed after Pixar’s 2001 movie, Monsters, Inc.

Many exciting things happened on Muppet*Vision 3D’s final day of operation, including original voice actors showing up and interacting with delighted fans. And during the last show of the day, the last person to go into the theater was Jim Henson’s daughter, Heather, a fitting end to a long run filled with happiness and memories.

Throughout the day, guests shared videos of audiences clapping, and the final show of the day even received a standing ovation. It was clear that Muppet*Vision’s legion of devoted fans were showing Disney just how deep their love ran and how upset they were that Disney had continued with its decision to close the show.

However, it was what happened AFTER the final showing that has social media reaching for the tissues.

X (formerly Twitter) user Curtis Heavrin shared a video of guests swarming the area outside the theater and breaking out into song. But it wasn’t just any song — it was Kermit the Frog’s most famous song, Rainbow Connection.

Here’s the heartwarming clip, but be warned, we weren’t lying about needing tissues.

Fans sing Rainbow Connection as Muppet*Vision closes its doors FOREVER! #Muppets

Fans sing Rainbow Connection as Muppet*Vision closes its doors FOREVER! #Muppets pic.twitter.com/o4HkIGdq1o — Curtis (@CurtisHeavrin) June 8, 2025

While The Muppets might be leaving the theater, they are not leaving Disney’s Hollywood Studios altogether. Next year, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will close for refurbishment and reopen with a new Muppets theme, featuring the iconic Muppets band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Disney has confirmed that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will remain open through the end of the year.

Are you devastated by the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D? Are you looking forward to the new Monsters, Inc. land? Are you glad Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is getting a Muppets makeover? Share your thoughts on all things Muppets with us in the comments!