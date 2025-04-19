Disney Is Cutting Ties With Aerosmith – Why It’s About Time

It’s actually a good thing Disney World is closing this ride.

During last year’s D23 event, Disney announced several high-profile projects and expansions for its collection of theme parks. While Disneyland will receive a few upgrades, the majority of these projects and expansions are coming to Walt Disney World, for better or for worse. Big things are in store for Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, specifically, with all three parks set to receive new upgrades in the coming years.

Not everyone was thrilled by these announcements though, with a large chunk of fans pushing back on Disney’s plans to build a new Cars-themed area in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland. This not only means the closure of Tom Sawyer Island but also the removal of the Rivers of America themselves, which have served as Magic Kingdom’s “free”-flowing waterways since the park first opened in 1971. To say things have been controversial within the Disney theme park community would be an understatement, with factions forming and splitting throughout the fan base.

However, controversy is also brewing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is set to undergo major changes of its own.

By far, the most surprising announcement of the night of Disney’s D23 event last year was confirmation of a new land inspired by Pixar’s Monsters Inc. While that franchise has been rumored to formally make its way into Walt Disney World for years, few likely predicted the way in which Disney would be welcoming Mike and Sully. This new land, officially named Monstropolis, will occupy the space where Muppets Courtyard currently stands inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This bright and colorful corner of the Hollywood-themed theme park features Jim Henson’s Muppet creatures in more than a few ways, with Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, and more headlining their own attraction, Muppet*Vision 3D. This cult-classic 4D experience has proven to be a big hit with guests over the years and serves as a tribute to Jim Henson himself, being the last project he worked on before his death in 1990.

However, Disney plans to tear this attraction and the surrounding areas down to build Monstropolis, leaving many fans disappointed and downright angry. Disney likely anticipated this reaction, as the company opted to leave out the exact location of Monstropolis during its D23 event, making the full announcement in a blog post days later.

However, Disney had one last trick up its sleeve, one that few would have predicted. See, while The Muppets are essentially being kicked out of their original home, they aren’t totally leaving Hollywood Studios.

Disney plans to make The Muppets the new star of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Hollywood Studios’ high-speed rock and roll-themed roller coaster. Since the ride opened, legendary rock band Aerosmith has headlined, though this is all about to change soon.

For years, rumors have swirled claiming Disney was looking to remove and/or replace Aerosmith from the ride, though nothing was ever officially stated by the company. Many saw Aerosmith as “dated” and not in line with the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

More of these rumors broke out following the accusations made against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, with multiple women claiming he assaulted them decades ago. These accusations, bundled with the assumed fading appeal of Aerosmith, prompted many to speculate what the future held when it came to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The coaster underwent significant refurbishments throughout 2023 and 2024, giving even more ammunition to these rumors. However, Disney would not officially announce anything until after D23.

As a sort of compromise, Disney revealed The Muppets would take over Aerosmtih’s starring spot on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, giving the band the boot after over 25 years. Aerosmith was not Disney’s first choice when creating the attraction, with one concept featuring The Rolling Stones. However, Disney and Aerosmith were able to work out a deal that benefited both, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster becoming one of Walt Disney World’s most popular attractions.

However, in 2025, it certainly makes sense for Disney to distance itself from Aerosmith. Controversy and accusations aside, as the band feels out of place inside Hollywood Studios now, especially compared to the park’s impressive and ultra-immersive Star Wars-themed land, Galaxy’s Edge, which is located a few hundred feet away.

The charm of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is certainly still there, with the attraction feeling very late 90s, but it’s exciting to see what’s in store for the coaster looking ahead. The real wrench in the gears is Disney’s choice of replacement, as many feel The Muppets don’t necessarily fit in an attraction geared toward adrenaline-seeking coaster enthusiasts. The Muppets certainly feature a lot of bright colors and have an affinity for music, but only time will tell if this new Muppet-themed roller coaster will end up being a success.

Are you excited about this change? Will you miss Muppet*Vision 3D?