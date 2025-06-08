Too Soon! Universal Trolls Disney Over Muppet*Vision 3D Closure

On June 7, Disney World guests flocked to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to experience Muppet*Vision 3D before it closed its doors permanently. Back in November, Disney announced that the beloved attraction would be permanently closing and Muppets Courtyard would be demolished — including PizzeRizzo and Mama Melrose’s — to make way for a new area themed after the 2001 Pixar film, Monsters, Inc..

While Muppet*Vision 3D was never packed to the gills, it was one of the most cherished attractions in the theme park and had amassed a cult-like following. Guests were devastated by the news, and some even started petitions, begging Disney to keep it open.

Guests wanting to watch Muppet*Vision 3D typically only had to wait the length of the show, and the theater was rarely filled to the brim. However, on the attraction’s last day, guests waited in a line that stretched into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is located behind Muppet Courtyard. We don’t think we’ve ever seen this many people clamoring to visit Muppet Labs!

The standby line for Muppet*Vision 3D currently extends into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. 😳

The standby line for Muppet*Vision 3D currently extends into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJhYpmCN0x — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) June 7, 2025

Many guests are still grieving the closure of one of their favorite attractions, but Disney’s biggest competitor wasted no time in reminding everyone what Disney took away.

Universal Orlando Resort took to X (formerly Twitter) with a subtle dig at Disney and patting itself on the back. The message was simple, yet impactful, paying homage to the always patriotic Sam Eagle.

A salute to all theme parks, but mostly Universal.

A salute to all theme parks, but mostly Universal. pic.twitter.com/3PYwsjRmem — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 7, 2025

Comments on the post were mixed, with many laughing at Universal’s shady moment, and another large group feeling it was too soon to remind them of the Hollywood Studios tragedy.

This is not the first time Universal has shaded the Mouse House — whoever runs Universal Orlando’s social media account definitely needs a raise. Universal had made fun of Cinderella Castle, saying it looked better after Stitch covered it in toilet paper. It also made fun of the fact that guests had to take trams to get to Disney World parks, and couldn’t because Disney kept them closed for so long after the pandemic.

Of course, we love a good rivalry and some well-timed snark, but this hit a little too close to home.

