In a Fitting Tribute, Jim Henson’s Daughter Is Muppet Vision 3D’s Final Guest

After 34 years of making guests laugh, the final Muppet project that creator Jim Henson worked on before he died in 1990, Muppet Vision 3D is gone forever at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. And what a send-off it was.

Guests lined up for hours to wait for one last viewing of the beloved Muppets show. Guests lucky enough to get one of the wristbands could attend the final show, and a special guest joined them.

The last person to walk through the doors of Muppet Vision 3D was Heather Henson, Jim Henson’s daughter. Heather Henson is on the board of Directors of the Jm Henson Company and Jim Henson Foundation.

Heather Henson thanked fans for their years of devotion to the Muppets and the attraction that bears her father’s name. After addressing the crowd, she entered the theater, and the doors closed behind her, closing the ride forever to the public.

Jen Henson’s daughter was the very last guest to enter the final show of Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! 🎭❤️ #disneyworld #hollywoodstudios #muppets pic.twitter.com/64e2kHIAnA — Disney for Foodies (@disney_foodies) June 8, 2025

Inside the theater, guests sang along and gave the final show a standing ovation as they exited. Cast members waited as they deposited their glasses in the bins for one last time, and that was the end of Muppet Vision 3D.

Muppets fans have known this weekend was coming since last August when Disney announced that a new Monsters, Inc. land would be coming to Hollywood Studios. At first, fans thought the Muppets would be saved, but a few days later, Disney announced that Monsters, Inc would be built on the land formerly owned by the beloved Muppets.

Since the announcement, Disney fans have desperately tried to save the attraction, but much like their efforts to save Rivers of America, their petitions and letters to Disney fell on deaf ears.

The Muppets proudly present, the final demonstration of Muppet*Vision 3D. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0kWQw4nAf — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) June 8, 2025

The Muppets won’t be going that far, though. They are slated to take over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, replacing Aerosmith after nearly 30 years at Hollywood Studios.

Disney did throw Muppets fans a bone on the day Muppet Vision 3D closed by announcing that the changeover from Aerosmith to the Muppets would take place in 2026, with the current Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster remaining open through 2025.

Disney previously announced it was recording Muppet Vision 3D so that guests could enjoy it in the future, but Disney has not announced where/when it will be available to fans. For now, fans who couldn’t make it to Central Florida for the final week will have to head to YouTube to watch the beloved show.

While Muppet Vision 3D closed to the public on June 7, it will remain open for a private event for Disney World cast members, who will be the last people to see the show before demolition begins.

Disney has not announced when the final demolition will begin, but most experts expect it to start early this summer. Monsters, Inc. land also does not have an opening date, but given the scope of the land and attractions, most people expect it to open in late 2028 or 2029.

As Saturday turned into Sunday, Muppet Vision 3D was removed from the Hollywood Studios maps, and planters were put up around the Muppet Courtyard to keep guests out. So, after 34 years, Muppet Vision 3D is no more.

What will you miss most about Muppet Vision 3D? Let us know in the comments.