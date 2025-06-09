Disney World’s New Muppets Ride Could Include Scenes From ‘Christmas Carol’

The Muppets are gone, but it won’t be forever.

Muppet*Vision 3D has made its final curtain call at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World, Orlando. But don’t worry — it’s not the end for Kermit and the gang at the parks.

After entertaining guests for over 34 years, the beloved attraction, which was Jim Henson’s final major project before his death in 1990, combined a 15-minute 3D film with in-theater 4D effects. Iconic characters like Kermit, Gonzo, Statler, Waldorf, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, Sam Eagle, Rizzo the Rat, Fozzie Bear, and Miss Piggy also brought the show to life.

The attraction first opened under the name Jim Henson’s Muppet*Vision 3D on May 16, 1991 at the then-Disney-MGM Studios. The Disney California Adventure version at Disneyland in Anaheim opened a decade later on February 8, 2001, and eventually closed on November 1, 2014. Now, the Orlando attraction has also waved its last goodbye, having made its final bow over the weekend, along with the rest of Grand Avenue.

In a fitting tribute, Jim Henson’s daughter Heather Henson was the last guest at the show.

What’s Next for the Muppets at Disney Parks?

Muppet*Vision 3D will be replaced by a themed land based on Monsters, Inc.. But while guests are excited to step into the world of Monstropolis to meet Sulley and Mike and enjoy a “suspended door” roller coaster that zooms through the Monsters, Inc. factory, the departure of Muppet*Vision 3D marks an emotional moment for longtime fans of the attraction.

Fortunately, the Muppets will return to Disney World next year. Taking to the official Walt Disney World Instagram account, Kermit himself announced on June 7 that he and the rest of the Muppets will be back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2026, as Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which has been thrilling guests in style since 1999, is being re-themed to The Muppets — although the current version will continue through 2025.

Watch Kermit’s announcement below:

Hi Ho everyone! @themuppets are packing up and moving to Sunset Blvd for their first ever coaster! Grab your guitar (or banjo), because Rock ’N’ Roller Coaster Starring @themuppets speeds into Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2026!

What Do We Know About Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets?

While we don’t know what Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will entail specifically, based on the current iteration of the ride it’s reasonable to assume that it will simply involve a Muppet makeover, complete with the franchise’s characters rockin’ and rollin’ all the while the dark, high-speed indoor roller coaster does the same.

Check out the concept art/poster for the ride below, which shows Kermit and Miss Piggy teaming up with Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem — whose Muppet members are Floyd Pepper, Janice, Lips, Animal, and Zoot:

Here’s a look at the old Rock ‘N‘ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith poster compared to the concept art poster for the upcoming Rock ‘N‘ Roller Coaster featuring The Muppets. Are you excited for this change?

The New Muppets Ride Could Celebrate Christmas 2026 in Style

However, it’s possible that Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will feature some sort of homage, big or small, to the beloved holiday classic, The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), which remains the most iconic and fan-favorite film starring Kermit and the gang.

While the fact that the 1992 film’s seasonal aesthetics and themes would obviously clash with that of a rock ‘n’ roll-style ride make this highly unlikely, never say never — several rides throughout Disney Parks, are often given a merry makeover during the holidays, so, come Christmas 2026, it’s possible that Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will be kitted out with a Muppet Christmas Carol theme.

Of course, this is all purely speculative on our part, but with a Muppets roller coaster inbound, we suddenly feel like all things are possible where this franchise is concerned.

What Else Is Happing at Disney World?

The departure of Muppet*Vision 3D Closes and the planned re-theme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster are part of a much broader change taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The area formerly known as Muppets Courtyard (more recently named Grand Avenue) has been home to Stage 1 Company Store, PizzeRizzo, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, and, of course, the Muppet*Vision 3D theater. Now, it’s all set to make way for Monstropolis.

Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland is also undergoing a major transformation into a Cars-themed land named Piston Peak.

It’s shaping up to be “a whole new world”, but it looks like Disney is sharpening its focus on IPs. Sadly, that means saying goodbye to the likes of Aerosmith, and for now, the Muppets.

