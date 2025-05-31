Future Muppets Films Could Adapt Modern Blockbuster Classics

When The Muppet Christmas Carol hit theaters in 1992, it redefined what a Muppet movie could be. By taking a beloved literary classic and filtering it through the offbeat humor of the Muppets, Disney had struck gold.

Muppet Treasure Island followed in 1996, bringing the same approach to swashbuckling pirate adventure. Years later, The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz offered a modern spin on the L. Frank Baum tale, and while it wasn’t as well-received, the formula still worked.

So, we’ve seen the Muppets roam Dickensian London during the holidays in The Muppet Christmas Carol, we’ve seen them search for gold in Muppet Treasure Island (1996), and we’ve even seen Kermit hit the Yellow Brick Road in The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz (2005).

But what other classic stories could the Muppets adapt in a future film? Well, they don’t need to stick to literary classics. Perhaps the time has come for them to embrace modern ones — blockbuster franchises that are just as embedded in pop culture as those old tales.

Forget potential future installments based on timeless novels, like The Three Muppeteers or Muppets on the Orient Express. With so many major franchises around, it’s time for a new era of big-screen Muppet adaptations. And there’s certainly no shortage of possibilities.

If Disney wishes to use the Muppets on the big screen again, another genre-bending classic might be just what the long-running franchise needs. So the real question isn’t if the Muppets should do it again — it’s which franchise they should tackle next.

Which Classic Franchise Should the Muppets Tackle Next? Here Are the Wildest (and Most Perfect) Options

Jurassic Park: The Muppets Find a Way

Let’s start with the obvious: Jurassic Park (1993). Imagine Kermit the Frog as Dr. Alan Grant, Miss Piggy as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Sam the Eagle as John Hammond. It’s pretty easy to imagine the jokes, and even easier to imagine a puppet T-Rex chasing Gonzo and Rizzo.

Jurassic Park remains just as relevant today as it did back in the ’90s, with Universal releasing Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), the seventh film in the series, on July 2. It already has mutant T-Rexes and flying raptors, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Kermit shows up.

Harry Potter: Fantastic Muppets and Where To Find Them

Then there’s Harry Potter. A Muppet parody of Hogwarts would be magical in more ways than one, with perhaps Fozzie Bear as Hagrid, Rowlf as Dumbledore, and Kermit reluctantly wielding a wand. Statler and Waldorf could be the portraits that just won’t shut up.

Like Jurassic Park, Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter remains under the spotlight decades after its inception, with the upcoming HBO television series in the midst of announcing new actors. But we’re more excited about the possibility of Harry Potter: The Frog Who Lived.

The Lord of the Rings: The Muppet Trilogy

If you’re going to go down the Harry Potter route, then The Lord of the Rings is also a no-brainer. Kermit as Frodo. Gonzo as Gollum. Sweetums as a full-sized Ent. Muppet-earth instead of Middle-earth. The possibilities are endless.

New Line Cinema is set to release the new film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum next year, but we think The Lord of the Rings: The Muppet Trilogy is just as important.

Mission: Impossible or Muppets: Impossible?

Even Mission: Impossible could work, with a Muppet-style IMF (Impossible Mission Force) team bungling high-stakes stunts with felt limbs flailing mid-heist. Just imagine Beaker trying to defuse a bomb while Animal hangs upside down on a wire. Pure genius.

The latest film, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (2025), is out now, and marks Tom Cruise’s last outing as Ethan Hunt — at least for the time being. But could this leave a space for Muppets: Impossible to take up the mantle? Make it happen, Paramount.

Marvel and DC: The Incredible Rowlf and Bat-Kermit

The superhero film genre is yet to take a hiatus, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Universe (DCU) continue to churn out blockbusters year upon year. Upcoming films include Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Superman (2025). But what about X-Muppets?

Like every other franchise on this list, the MCU and the DCU are topical. So what better time to cross one or both of them over with Kermit and the gang? They also have the perfect means — the Multiverse, of course. Or the Muppet-verse, which sounds a lot better.

Star Wars: The Muppets Strike Back

And, last but not least. let’s not forget Star Wars — already halfway there thanks to Yoda (Frank Oz). Kermit would make a great Luke Skywalker. Miss Piggy, of course, would play Leia (whether she’s cast or not), and Gonzo could take on the role of Darth Vader.

With so many upcoming projects, such as The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) and Star Wars: Starfighter (2027), surely Disney and Lucasfilm could squeeze in Star Wars: The Last Muppet? Kermit wielding a lightsaber while Miss Piggy sports those iconic hair-buns.

In the meantime, you can check out many existing Muppet movies on Disney+. The same goes for Star Wars and Marvel.

Would you like to see a sequel to The Muppet Christmas Carol? Let us know in the comments down below!