‘Superman’ (2025) Official Trailer 2 Arrives

The second official trailer for James Gunn’s Superman (2025) has finally landed. The upcoming film marks the beginning of a new era for the DC Universe (DCU), paving the way for a new series of adaptations unrelated to the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The new cinematic universe will include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Batman: The Brave and the Bold (TBA), and several other projects based on DC Comics. For now, all eyes are on the new “Man of Steel,” who’s played by David Corenswet (Twisters).

Watch Superman (2025) trailer 2 from DC below:

The brand-new trailer certainly gives us a lot more footage than the initial teaser that dropped a few months ago, with yet another beautiful rendition of the iconic score by John Williams that featured prominently throughout the Christopher Reeve Superman films.

This time, the music is composed by John Murphy (28 Days Later) and David Fleming (The Last of Us). As for the stars, the likes of David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult step into the roles of Clark Kent/Superman, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, respectively.

In addition to the title character, Superman (2025) features several other DC Comics superheroes and villains, including Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Michael Holt/Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillon’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan’s Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría’s Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Krypto the Dog also makes an appearance in the new film.

Other actors in non-superhero roles are Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher (Lex Luthor’s assistant and love interest), Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen (a Daily Planet photographer and friend of Clark), Terence Rosemore as Otis (Lex’s henchman), Wendell Pierce as Perry White (the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet), Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent (Clark’s adoptive human father), Neva Howell as Martha Kent (Clark’s adoptive human mother), Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard (a Daily Planet reporter), Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant (a Daily Planet columnist), and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe (a Daily Planet reporter).

The New DCU Beyond Superman (2025)

James Gunn and Peter Safran have outlined several projects that will form part of the new DC Universe, which include animated and live-action television shows. Here’s a list of all the upcoming live-action theatrical films, collectively titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters:

Superman

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

The Authority

The Brave and the Bold

Swamp Thing

Untitled Teen Titans film

Untitled Bane and Deathstroke film

Sgt. Rock

Untitled Clayface film

Superman flies into theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

What do you think about this new trailer? Let us know in the comments!