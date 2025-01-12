New ‘Superman’ Reboot Shows Krypto the Dog in Action Following Official Trailer

Superman (2025) is off to a great start with fans, with the first trailer having left quite an impact. Directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), the film is set to launch the all-new DC Universe (DCU), replacing the now-defunct DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

Not only does the trailer promise a truly epic first outing for David Corenswet’s Man of Steel (the hair-raising rendition of John Williams’ iconic score from the original 1978 film will give you chills), but it’s also teeming with wonderful characters of all shapes and sizes.

Among them are iconic Superman characters such as Daily Planet reporter and Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Clark’s adoptive human father, Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince), and Superman’s arch nemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

As for the more super-powered kind, there’s Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Michael Holt/Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillon), to name a few. And, of course, Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman (David Corenswet) himself.

There’s even a city-destroying Kaiju in the trailer.

But, while Corenswet’s portrayal of the Last Son of Krypton looks very promising and even quite emotional, there’s one character who’s already captured the hearts of fans: it’s Krypto (AKA Krypto the Superdog), who, responding to a whistle like any good boy, comes to a bloodied, broken Superman’s aid in the trailer, tearing through the snow like a small rocket.

Superman (2025) marks Krypto’s live-action cinematic debut. He has previously appeared in several animated Superman television projects, the live-action series Smallville, and, more recently, the live-action series, Superman & Lois.

Created by writer Otto Binder and artists Curt Swan and Sy Barry, he first appeared in the Superboy adventure story, “Adventure Comics” #210 (1955), and was so well-received he became a recurring character.

If you aren’t familiar, as you can probably tell from the name, Krypto, who’s often depicted as a white dog of generic pedigree with a red cape just like his owner, hails from the planet Krypton. Much like Earth dogs, he’s a domesticated animal, but, of course, with a huge difference: Being an animal of Krypton, this cosmic canine has his very own super powers.

Watch him in action in the official trailer for Superman, per DC:

With Superman releasing on July 11, there’s a while to go before fans can finally see Krypto in action on the big screen. However, the soon-to-be iconic super-pet recently made an appearance in another brand-new Superman reboot: DC Comics’ “Absolute Superman”.

Forming part of the all-new Absolute Universe, which also includes Batman and Wonder Woman, “Absolute Superman” is a total reimagining of the Man of Steel, depicting the character as a hero so dark and brooding he’d given Henry Cavill’s take a run for his money.

Superman’s powers are also quite different (for starters, his iconic cape is made from AI). The story cuts between Kal-El’s story as an adult on Earth and his time as a young boy on Krypton. Issue 3, released on January 1, introduces Krypto, giving fans a taste of what they can expect when the powerful pooch finally makes his cinematic debut later this year.

What Other Films Will Form Part of the New DCU?

James Gunn and Peter Safran have outlined several projects that will form part of the new DC Universe, which include animated and live-action television shows. Here’s a list of all the upcoming live-action theatrical films, collectively titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters:

Superman

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

The Authority

The Brave and the Bold

Swamp Thing

Untitled Teen Titans film

Untitled Bane and Deathstroke film

Sgt. Rock

Untitled Clayface film

Superman Release Date

“Absolute Superman” issues 1-3 are on sale now.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Are you excited to see Krypto on the big screen? Have you read “Absolute Superman” yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!