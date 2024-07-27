A member of the Superman team has died.

Related: Report: James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Will Explore Man of Steel’s Dark Side Even Further

Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD), significant restructuring of DC films based on the DC Comics led to the departure of former DC head Walter Hamada. James Gunn, a renowned director recognized for his work in the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Marvel Studios, including the Guardians of the Galaxy series, has now taken on the role of CEO alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

Gunn was no stranger to DC before taking his new role as CEO, having worked on The Suicide Squad (2021) (distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), and spinoff Peacemaker (2021) starring John Cena in the eponymous role of Peacemaker.

The previous iteration of the DC Film Universe, referred to as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), prominently showcased Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This “Snyderverse” introduced viewers to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

Related: DC Universe’s New ‘Supergirl’ Movie Debuts First Look: Report

The first film to debut in the new DC Universe (DCU) will be Superman (stylized SUPERMAN), formerly Superman: Legacy. With a release window in 2025, the Superman return is currently in production in Atlanta’s Trilith Studios.

Unfortunately, the tragic loss of a crew member to suicide has stalled production for the time being.

A Tragic Loss for Superman

Recently, Variety reported in movie news that “a worker at Trilith Studios near Atlanta,” now confirmed to have been a crew member on director James Gunn’s upcoming DCU Superman movie, “took her own life on Wednesday morning,” according to Variety’s sources. This was confirmed by local police, the Fayetteville Police Department.

The incident occurred “in the crew parking lot”, and was reported at 6:47 a.m.

Police Captain Austin Dunn stated of the apparent suicide that:

Officers found the worker in a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An alleged Teamster, the news quickly spread among the Atlanta film crew, and within the “tight-knit Atlanta production community”, who were “shaken up and mourning the loss of their colleague”. Gunn quickly “gathered a crew to inform them and called the production,” despite Superman being in the final week of production.

It appears like the new Superman‘s production was halted for the day, but it is currently unclear if Gunn has delayed production further, or how exactly this delay has affected the show.

Captain Dunn further clarified the circumstances surrounding the hero movie crew member’s death:

Evidence collected revealed no suspicion of foul play, nor is the investigation connected to any ongoing studio projects.

A Teamster business agent declined to comment on the situation.

The Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios) currently also house Peacemaker Season 2 production next door to Superman, as the “nation’s largest purpose-built studio complex.”

It has also been the home of Gunn’s final Marvel Studios entry, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, DCEU’s Black Adam, and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the USA by calling or texting 988 on your phone or by visiting 988lifeline.org.

If you live outside the USA, you can find a helpline in your country of residence at findahelpline.com.

More on DC’s Superman

In the upcoming DC film iteration of Superman, David Corenswet (Hollywood, The Politician) will star in the lead Clark Kent/Superman role, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) portraying his love interest, Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane.

The cast for Superman also includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, marking his return to the DC universe after previously playing Victor Zsasz in Gotham (2014-2019).

Nicholas Hoult, known for his role as the younger Beast/Hank McCoy in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise (now 20th Century Studios) and for his performance in Renfield (2023), will play Lex Luthor. Additionally, there are rumors that Kurt Russell, recognized for his role as Ego the Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, may portray Clark Kent/Kal-El’s father, Jor-El.

More information might surface during 2024’s San Diego Comic Con, happening this weekend.