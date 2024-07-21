DC Universe’s New ‘Supergirl’ Movie Debuts First Look: Report

The Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger saw the DC studio undergo significant restructuring, leading to the departure of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division.

James Gunn, renowned for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for The Walt Disney Company and The Suicide Squad (2021) (distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), stepped in to succeed Hamada, alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

The previous iteration of the DC Film Universe, known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), prominently featured Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It introduced audiences to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

According to ComicBookMovie.com (CBM), Disney+’s (Disney Plus) live-action 101 Dalmations spinoff, Cruella (2022) director Craig Gillespie will jump ship from Disney to Warner Bros.’ DC Studios, directing the DCU Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for Gunn.

Interestingly, Gunn has been quoted as teasing how Milly Alcock’s now-confirmed version of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (no, not Sasha Calle returning, nor Meg Donnelly, despite rumors) will be “much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing,” meant to act as a foil for David Corenswet’s goody-two-shoes Superman/Clark Kent/Kal-El:

We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.

Now, it seems like a promising first look at the new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow branding and logo has surfaced via DC’s SDCC merchandise, looking similar to Supergirl’s “New 52” logo from the DC comic book universe, and with “Woman of Tomorrow” branding.

Additionally, Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) wrote the screenplay for the new film, after her experience writing for the Supergirl character in The Flash (2022), whose DC Extended Universe variant was portrayed by Sasha Calle.

All of this indicates that the Supergirl character is in experienced and passionate hands if existing fans of DC movies are at all worried about the recast.

What do you think about the (possible) first look at Milly Alcock's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow branding and logo?