After the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger, the studio experienced significant restructuring, resulting in the departure of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division.

James Gunn, known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for The Walt Disney Company and The Suicide Squad (2021) (different from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), took over Hamada’s role, alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

The previous version of the DC Film Universe, known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), prominently featured Zack Snyder's Justice League. It introduced viewers to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

The earlier version of the DC Film Universe, known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), prominently featured Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but it is now officially defunct.

Previously, it introduced audiences to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

Now, it looks like a formerly rumored recast is now official, as a new star will take on the hero’s mantle in an upcoming DC Universe movie.

DCU Hero Officially Recast

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) confirmed that the character of Supergirl, formerly portrayed by Sasha Calle in the DCEU movie The Flash, will be played by someone else — namely, star Milly Alcock is officially going to be in DCU’s new Superman (stylized SUPERMAN) movie before her own solo movie debut.

The first movie in the DC Universe run by Gunn and Safran, Superman, will be led by Superman/Clark Kent himself, played by David Corenswet (Hollywood). Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is slated to appear as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane (and Clark Kent/Superman’s romantic interest), as well as Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, Renfield), who plays Lex Luthor.

Now, it appears that Alcock’s Kara Zor-El/Supergirl will have a role within Superman set to introduce her character to a broader audience before delving much, much further into the origins of the character in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise and its spinoffs, no designated DC Elseworlds, including The Penguin led by Colin Farrell (Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot) are set to debut on streaming, with the mainline The Batman series starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The era of Michael Keaton’s Batman (though recently revisited in Ezra Miller-led The Flash (2022)) and even George Clooney appears to be a thing of the past when it comes to DC films.

Let’s not mention Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. And although Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) introduced Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the DCEU (which has now been entirely phased out), James Gunn’s brand-spanking new DCU is set to launch a completely new Batman storyline in the upcoming movie, The Brave and the Bold, to be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti.

This new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie will follow what would be DCU’s likely second or third film — apart from The Brave and the Bold, that is, the new DCU Batman entry said to introduce the DC Comics’ Bat Family and greater network of former Robins like Dick Grayson/Nightwing (currently rumored to be played by either former Shazam franchise’s Billy Batson, Asher Angel or Timothee Chalamet), Jason Todd/Red Hood, Tim Drake/Red Robin, and centering predominantly on Damian Wayne/Robin.

What We Know (So Far) About DCU’s Supergirl

The film is currently part of Gunn’s new plan for the DC Universe, which aims to redefine and expand the cinematic landscape. Beginning with Superman in 2025, the DCU will begin to introduce and expand the DC cast of characters, already said to inhabit a world filled with superheroes and supervillains.

While specific details about how Supergirl will integrate into this broader plan are not fully outlined, the film is expected to be a key piece in building out the new DC Universe, potentially introducing new characters and setting up future storylines.

What Do We Know About Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

The film is based on the comic book series “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow”, written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely. This series is known for its darker and more complex take on Supergirl, exploring themes of trauma, identity, and heroism.

The comic series focuses on Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) as she embarks on a spacefaring adventure, dealing with personal loss and the burden of her heritage. It presents a more grounded and emotionally intense portrayal of the character, contrasting with the traditional portrayal of Supergirl as a more lighthearted hero.

The character of Supergirl provides a contrasting yet complementary perspective to Superman. Her presence in the DCU allows Gunn and the DC creators to explore different aspects of Kryptonian heritage and upbringing, offering a richer narrative around both Superman and Supergirl’s shared background and legacy as the last remaining survivors of their (alien) kind.

Under James Gunn’s leadership, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected to retain the thematic depth and character-driven storytelling of the original comic. Gunn is known for his uncanny ability to balance humor and darkness, which may very well influence how the film handles Supergirl’s narrative and development.

Given Gunn’s signature style and the source material’s tone, the film is more than likely to blend emotional depth with an epic, adventurous scope, providing a fresh take on Supergirl’s character and her role in the DC Universe.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is anticipated to offer a new and compelling take on the character, aligning with Gunn’s vision for a fully revitalized and, most importantly, fully interconnected DC Universe set on bringing the DC Comics to life while cleverly focusing on character the subsequent character-driven storylines and scenarios.

Strangely dark, space-faring romps are sort of Gunn’s thing, after all — as he’s proven with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

