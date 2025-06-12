Vloggers Removed From Universal Studios, Police Later Involved

Vloggers were kicked out of Universal Studios Hollywood after causing disruption at the parks.

Kick streamers N3on and Mo Deen were filming at Universal Studios when they were approached by security, who told them that they were getting complaints and that they needed to “ease it down a bit.” After promising that they’d be “careful,” a member of security asked to see the vloggers’ park tickets to prove that he had spoken to them about the complaints.

The group had previously filmed themselves walking through the park while shouting, dressed as iconic characters featured on the property, such as Harry Potter, Mario, and Luigi.

Another member of the party also allegedly threw up gang signs in the middle of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

After the group was removed from the park, police pulled them over and arrested them on a Kick live stream. While it was initially thought that this was connected to the incident at Universal Studios Hollywood, it was later revealed that the arrest was made in connection with the group’s rental car, which had previously been reported stolen.

N3on and his girlfriend were also banned from Walt Disney World Resort in October 2023 after insisting upon filming in Magic Kingdom with professional equipment – something that’s currently banned from the resort. The streamer accused police of pointing a gun at him in the parks (although this was not caught on camera) and called Disney “child groomers” while being escorted from the park. He was later forced to collect his belongings from their Disney hotel. Over 100,000 people watched the incident on a livestream.

N3on got arrested live on stream after the car he rented from Turo was reported stolen for weeks 😳😭 pic.twitter.com/vmSGAkR4ba — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) February 22, 2024

The topic of bloggers in theme parks has proven controversial in the past. Previous incidents have included several creators violating Universal Orlando Resort rules to record footage on the newest ride at Universal Studios Florida in the summer of 2023, as well as YouTubers being accused of taking meal supplies during a hurricane at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests have also complained about the prevalence of vloggers and live-streamers around the parks, especially those who capture other guests in their footage, expect fellow parkgoers, including children, to give them space and silence to film or cause a scene for the sake of unique content.

