“Once in a Lifetime,” Guests Walked off Disney’s Haunted Mansion Ride

Several Walt Disney World Resort guests recently shared a rare experience at the Magic Kingdom: evacuating The Haunted Mansion. One of the Disney Park guests shared footage of the evacuation on social media, showing guests walking through parts of the Liberty Square attraction with the lights on.

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most iconic Disney Park rides. It first opened in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in 1969; the Magic Kingdom Park version followed in 1971, and Tokyo Disneyland’s in 1983. Ironically, it was initially conceived as a walkthrough, “museum of the weird” style attraction before becoming the not-so-spooky dark ride fans know and love. Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland have their own distinct versions of The Haunted Mansion attraction, known respectively as Phantom Manor and Mystic Manor.

On Tuesday, June 3, TikTok user @the.lingerers shared a video detailing their experience getting stuck on Walt Disney World Resort’s Haunted Mansion before eventually evacuating, describing it as “almost a once in a lifetime event.” At first, the guests were stuck in their Doom Buggy near the ballroom scene, and the lights were still off.

“What?! Are we getting walked off of The Haunted Mansion? No!” the guest excitedly exclaimed as a Disney cast member announced that the ride “would be powering down immediately.” “Audio will be turning off, and work lights will be turning on,” the attraction cast member said.

After turning the overhead lights on, Disney cast members walked through the ride and individually evacuated guests from their Doom Buggys. Employees told guests where to walk, warning them to step over certain hazards as they traversed the attraction.

The TikToker and other guests walked through several Haunted Mansion rooms, including the Madame Leota scene, the library, the hallway, and even the home of the new Hatbox Ghost animatronic. They also got a peek at a maintenance area below the ride, usually concealed only by darkness.

“This is better than finishing the ride,” the guest said. “This is awesome.”

Unsurprisingly, theme park fans were extremely jealous. While any ride evacuation at Walt Disney World Resort is unusual, evacuating The Haunted Mansion is pretty rare. Usually, the constantly moving Omnimover attraction restarts after operational pauses, which are often necessary to load and unload guests using mobility aids.

“The amount of people that would be mad about this, when I would be feeling like I just hit the freaking lottery,” @solsticeandsun commented.

“I would have touched everything I could,” said @grimtravels_.

It’s unclear what caused this week’s Haunted Mansion shutdown at Magic Kingdom Park. As usual, Walt Disney World Resort didn’t issue a public statement on the breakdown. However, the Liberty Square attraction eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

