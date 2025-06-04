Disney Just Dropped a MASSIVE 2025 Discount — But Only If You Qualify

If you’ve been dreaming of a Disney vacation but dreading the price tag, you’re not alone. Let’s face it—between park tickets, dining reservations, Lightning Lane prices, and hotel stays, that “Most Magical Place on Earth” can come with a not-so-magical price. But every now and then, Disney surprises us with a deal that actually feels… worth it.

And just in time for summer 2025, one of those surprises has landed.

It’s no secret that Disney’s been rolling out more discounts lately—whether it’s special offers for Disney+ subscribers or kids’ ticket deals, the company has been looking for new ways to get more guests through the gates. But this one? This might be one of the best hotel deals we’ve seen in a while. And no, it’s not just another percentage off a value resort or a last-minute promo with a bunch of blackout dates.

This is deluxe. This is centrally located. And yes, this could save you up to 30%—but only if you meet the requirements.

The Deal That Has Florida Residents Buzzing

Disney’s Swan and Dolphin Resorts—those iconic sister hotels nestled between EPCOT and Hollywood Studios—are offering an exclusive discount just for Florida residents. And we’re not talking a couple bucks off. You could save up to 30% on your hotel stay at one of these deluxe Marriott-managed properties.

That’s a pretty serious cut, especially considering these hotels come with some impressive perks. Guests staying at the Swan and Dolphin (or the newer Swan Reserve) still qualify for Early Theme Park Entry and Extended Evening Hours, just like guests at Disney-owned deluxe resorts. Plus, since these hotels are operated by Marriott, you can even rack up or use your Bonvoy points.

Basically, it’s the best of both worlds—Disney perks with Marriott service—and now with a Florida-resident-only discount that’s tough to beat.

There Is a Catch (Or Two)

Now here’s the part where it gets a little more specific. To access this discount, you’ll need to either call 1-888-828-8850and mention the Florida Resident Rate, or use the promo code L9Z when booking online. And don’t try to fudge it—a valid Florida Resident ID will be required when you check in.

There may also be blackout dates and other terms that apply, so be sure to check the fine print on the Swan and Dolphin website before locking in your stay.

Why This Matters

With Disney hotel prices continuing to rise and crowd levels always shifting, it’s getting harder to find that sweet spot between affordability and convenience. That’s why this discount is such a big deal. If you’re a Florida resident and have been holding off on a summer or fall trip because of budget concerns, this might just be the window you were waiting for.

And even if you’re not eligible? It might be worth phoning a friend who is.

Stay tuned—we’ll keep you updated on more Disney hotel deals, ticket offers, and little-known savings tricks that could make your next trip a lot easier on your wallet.