Disney World Suddenly Closes Luxury Restaurant, Confirms Replacement

The Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel has confirmed plans to replace its luxury restaurant this summer.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin are one of few non-Disney-owned Resort hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property. Operated by Marriott, these luxury sister hotels offer the Deluxe Resort experience at a slightly lower price than Disney-owned locations like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. They’re home to relaxing spas, several dining offerings, and meeting centers, all with easy access to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs.

The Dolphin has long been home to Shula’s Steakhouse, an award-winning signature dining location celebrating the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ “Perfect Season” under Coach Don Shula, who coached the only undefeated team in NFL history. But on Wednesday, the Marriott hotel announced plans to replace the luxury restaurant with a new dining experience.

This summer, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina will replace Shula’s Steakhouse at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Like its predecessor, the luxury Walt Disney World Resort restaurant will offer high-end cuts of beef and premiere seafood.

This marks the tenth Bourbon Steak location for Chef Michael Mina, a James Beard Award winner, and the third in Florida. Mina, who founded The Mina Group, said the Walt Disney World Dolphin’s commitment to food quality and strong culinary program solidified the partnership. He added that “each Bourbon Steak is uniquely designed to represent the environment it is in,” and he plans to work with the Dolphin team to make the environment distinct.

Shula’s Steakhouse will remain open through June 14, 2025. Bourbon Steak will open sometime this summer; an exact grand opening date hasn’t been announced.

Reservations are highly recommended, and the Walt Disney World Dolphin states that “Guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant’s sophisticated and upscale aesthetic. Clothing should be clean, neat and in good condition, free from offensive language and/or graphics. Please no swimwear.”

