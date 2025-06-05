After 52 Years, Carowinds Posts Immediate Closure Notice

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Carowinds posted an imminent closure notice, giving theme park guests just hours to adjust their plans. The closure comes hours ahead of forecasted inclement weather in Charlotte, North Carolina, where a flood advisory is in place.

Carowinds, now owned by Six Flags Entertainment, has been the place “Where the Carolinas Come Together” since March 31, 1973. This seasonally operated theme park straddles the state line between North and South Carolina, making it a popular destination for guests from both states.

Over the years, Carowinds has become a must-visit for roller coaster enthusiasts with renowned attractions line Fury 325, Carolina Cyclone, and Copperhead Strike. It’s also known for seasonal events like SCarowinds (Halloween) and WinterFest (Christmas). On select days during the summertime, Carowinds also operates the 26-acre Carolina Harbor water park.

On Thursday, guests kicking off their summer at Carowinds had their days cut short. Shortly before noon, the theme park posted an Instagram story announcing it would close at 2:00 p.m.

“PARK UPDATE,” the official notice reads. “Due to inclement weather, Carowinds will be closing at 2:00 p.m. today, June 5. Tickets dated June 5, 2025, will be valid through September 1, 2025.”

Carowinds later updated its website with the same notice.

Rain is forecasted for the Charlotte, North Carolina, area on Thursday afternoon. Certain counties are already under a flood watch, and some have already experienced flooding, according to NC’s Weather Now on X (formerly known as Twitter):

At 12:17 PM EDT, 3 ENE Rockwell [Rowan Co, NC] Trained Spotter reports Flood. Water over the road at the intersection of St Peters Church Road and King Road. #ncwx https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/lsr/?by=wfo&wfo=GSP&sts=202506051617&ets=202506051617

The rain is expected to slow in the late evening. While showers will continue lightly through the weekend, flooding and other severe weather events aren’t likely to continue. @NCWXNOW wrote:

#NCwx For Today, we have a coastal low that is giving us quite the rainy day for this morning and afternoon, the rain should start to taper down late afternoon and early evening, with isolated showers possible for Tonight. There is a low risk of seeing some stronger storms SE of the Triad and closer to the coast, although the SPC hasn’t outlined a risk of severe weather, but we cannot rule out a warning or two. The rain chances for Friday is lower but we are under a level 1 risk of seeing severe storms for the afternoon and evening, but for Saturday the rain chances increase as there is a potential for a MCS system to affect the area, mainly the southern sections of our forecast area closer to SC border and the Charlotte metro area, the SPC has outlined much of those areas under a level 2/5 risk of severe weather. Rain chances will be with us for the next week or two at least, so keep the rain gear ready, but most days are not gonna be complete washouts for much people, these are your typical pop up storms. -JR

Regardless of the inclement weather, the Carolina Harbor water park was already closed on Thursday. Both theme parks are scheduled to open as planned on Friday, June 6. Guests with June 5-dated tickets can use them anytime before September 1, 2025.

