After 104 Years, Knott’s Berry Farm Posts 2025 Closure Notice

Knott’s Berry Farm quietly dropped a major announcement on its website this week. If the posted information is accurate, the notice signals that the theme park will close in November 2025.

Known as America’s 1st Theme Park, Knott’s opened in 1920. The Southern California vacation destination has expanded significantly in the last century, with the Knott’s Soak City water park, The Knott’s Hotel, and dozens of beloved theme park attractions. Throughout the year, Knott’s hosts events like Knott’s Scary Farm, Knott’s Merry Farm, and Knott’s Peanuts Celebration & Boysenberry Festival.

Unfortunately, Southern California theme park fans could lose access to Knott’s Berry Farm later this year. Redditor u/amelie031203 spoke out on Wednesday after noticing that the amusement destination’s website listed that it would be closed beginning in the entire month of November 2025, when the Merry Farm seasonal event usually kicks off.

Knott’s closed November 2025

“I checked the websites calendar and it’s saying it’s closed the entire month and I can’t find any information on it,” the social media user wrote. “…As a season pass holder this is sad to see and I was wondering if we would still be charged for a month we can’t even go to.”

Although Knott’s Soak City water park traditionally closes for the season in September, Knott’s Berry Farm is usually open year-round–barring unusual weather events. Southern California theme park fans reassured the Redditor that the listed closure was likely due to a technical error.

“It’s an error; they haven’t updated the November hours yet,” u/BelovedBeagle wrote. “The only day Knott’s is closed is Christmas day (and occasionally on days when it rains way too much, which Knott’s announces on their social media). Knott’s should be open in November.”

Other Knott’s fans said this isn’t the first calendar error they’ve noticed.

“I went today but checked the app before going and it said it was closed today,” u/Naive_Move1211 wrote. “I checked the live cams and saw that it was opened.”

Given the lack of an announcement from Knott’s, the theme park is unlikely to close permanently in November 2025. Guests should check the website calendar closer to their planned visit for up-to-date theme park hours and special event information.

Have you visited Knott’s Berry Farm? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.