$171 Champagne and $68 Kids’ Meals: Luxurious Changes to Disney Hotel, Explained

Disney is home to dozens of hotels across the globe, but arguably its most luxurious (so far) can be found at Disneyland Paris. Disneyland Hotel – which sits above the entrance to the resort’s Disneyland Park – reopened in early 2024 after a four-year royal makeover. Now inspired by iconic Disney Princesses such as Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Tiana, and more, the already prestigious hotel has taken on a new level of glamor (and a fittingly high price tag to match).

For those staying at the resort, there’s no shortage of indulgent touches to enjoy during your visit. However, some are more luxurious than others.

$162 Disneyland Champagne

Disney has retailed its own branded alcohol before, such as the Once Upon A Vine wine collection. Considering its geography, it only makes sense that Disneyland Hotel now boasts its own version of one of France’s finest (and most expensive) exports: champagne.

The Disneyland Hotel also offers its own vintage champagne from the Pierre Mignon estate (near Épernay) – 150 € . You won’t find it in the Disney parks. The champagnes from this house often appear on the menus of starred restaurants and even at the Élysée Palace.

Le Disneyland Hotel propose également son propre champagne millésimé du domaine Pierre Mignon (près d'Épernay) – 150 €. Vous ne le trouverez pas dans les parcs Disney. Les champagnes de cette maison figurent souvent à la carte de tables étoilées et même au Palais de l'Élysée. pic.twitter.com/JWnjwGQ6iN — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) January 27, 2024

Guests at the hotel can purchase an exclusive vintage champagne from the Pierre Mignon estate, which also provides champagne for several Michelin-starred restaurants and the Élysée Palace. You won’t find this exact champagne anywhere else on property, but if you do want to take a bottle home, it will cost you a light €150 ($171) to do so. Whether that price has increased in the year since the hotel opened remains to be seen, but considering other food and drink price increases at Disneyland Paris lately, we wouldn’t be totally shocked.

Private Disney Hotel Meet and Greets

The Princess Pavilion at Disneyland Paris rarely boasts waits under an hour. If you’re staying at the Disneyland Hotel, however, you don’t need to worry about standing in line: you can book private meet-and-greets with princesses free of charge.

Guests are entitled to 15-minute slots at the hotel itself, in which they can greet, take pictures with, and chat to everyone from Snow White to Merida without being hurried along for the next guest. Even if you don’t book a slot, there’s a chance you may bump into a few royal guests while wandering through the hotel.

Bougie Kids’ Menus

When you think “kids’ menu,” you think chicken strips, pizza, and mac ’n’ cheese. At Disneyland Hotel, however, you can expect something a little more refined. La Table de Lumière – the hotel’s “finest” restaurant where diners are visited by princes and princesses as they eat – boasts dishes such as roasted sea bass, pan fried French beef, and organic Ile-de-France region pasta (for €60/$68 per child, nonetheless. Adults will need to pay €120/$137 each).

Royal Disneyland Hotel Suites

Nice rooms aren’t exactly a novelty at Disney. Rooms with this lavish of a theme beyond the famed Cinderella Castle Suite at Magic Kingdom, however, are.

There are four kinds of rooms across Disneyland Hotel – Superior Rooms, Deluxe Rooms, Castle Club Rooms, and Signature Suites – each of which is inspired by a Disney Princess. While the Deluxe Rooms will gain you access to a special Deluxe Lounge, it’s unsurprisingly the Signature Suites that offer the most luxurious experience.

Each of the five suites is inspired by either Tangled (2010), Frozen (2013), Sleeping Beauty (1959), Beauty and the Beast (1991), or Cinderella (1950). Meanwhile, there are also two one-of-a-kind suites: the Princely Suite and the Royal Suite.

These rooms are so exclusive that they can only be booked through a Disneyland Paris expert, not online. Anyone staying in the Castle Club Rooms or Signature Suites has access to the Castle Club Lounge, where you can enjoy breakfast and unlimited, day-long snacks and beverages. The Castle Club Lounge even boasts its own private princess breakfast where diners will be joined by the likes of Cinderella, Aurora, Rapunzel, Merida, and Moana – all while overlooking Main Street, U.S.A. and Sleeping Beauty Castle. Not too shabby.

