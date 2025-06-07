The Jaws Ride Could Be Returning to Universal Studios With a Surprise Twist

Just when you thought it was safe to return to the theme parks, Jaws might be coming back.

With a launch date set for 2031, Universal Studios Great Britain is still years away from opening its gates, but speculation about what might fill the resort is already underway.

The theme park resort, which will follow sites in Hollywood, Orlando, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing, is being built in Bedfordshire, UK, and will reportedly cover an area of 700 acres (3 km2). The resort is expected to generate £50 billion for the UK economy by 2055, including an estimated 28,000 jobs and 8.5 million visitors during the first year.

As for what the resort will include, Universal has only released loose concept art. However, early reports suggest themed areas and/or attractions tied to major blockbuster franchises such as Harry Potter, James Bond, Back to the Future, Paddington, and Jurassic World.

But one big name, which already falls under Universal, hasn’t entered the conversation yet.

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) turns 50 this year. The iconic shark thriller laid the groundwork for the blockbuster movie as we know it and became an instant classic, while terrifying an entire generation of moviegoers and swimmers alike. For years, it was also the centerpiece of one of Universal Studios’ most beloved attractions — the Jaws ride.

The original Jaws ride opened in 1990 at Universal Studios Florida, taking guests on a boat tour through Amity Island before things quickly went wrong. Explosions, narrow escapes, and an animatronic great white shark turning the waters red made it a must-do for decades.

Sadly, the attraction closed in 2012 to make way for an expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but its legacy never quite disappeared beneath the murky surface.

Fortunately, it lives on as a smaller attraction on the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood in California, while a second installation has been terrifying guests at Universal Studios Japan since 2001.

Now, with Universal Studios Great Britain underway, the opportunity is ripe. While nothing has been announced — and Jaws hasn’t been listed among the more officially rumored properties — it’s a franchise whose influence continues to loom large with audiences.

Bringing back the Jaws ride in some shape or form could strike the perfect balance between nostalgia and brand identity. The resort has yet to reveal its lineup, but if Universal wants to tap into its cinematic roots, the biggest fish in its vault still has plenty of bite.

Would you like to see the Jaws ride appear at Universal Studios Great Britain? Let us know in the comments down below!