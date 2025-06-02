Daniel Craig Could Return as James Bond in New Project

For a while, it felt like Daniel Craig was James Bond. Over the course of five films spanning fifteen years, his 007 completely redefined the character—more bruised, but no less suave.

From the brutal stairwell brawl in Casino Royale (2006) to the icy showdown in Skyfall (2012), and then his unexpected demise in No Time to Die (2021), Craig’s Bond brought the IP back down to earth, while earning both critical praise and billion-dollar box office returns.

Craig’s run wasn’t limited to the big screen, though. During the 2012 London Olympics, his iteration of Bond escorted Queen Elizabeth II in a tongue-in-cheek short film that ended with the pair skydiving into the opening ceremony—an iconic moment that blurred the lines between fiction and national identity. He also popped up in Heineken commercials, lent his image to video games, and became, for many, the definitive James Bond of the modern era.

Now, despite the character’s arc having ended in No Time to Die, Craig’s 007 could still return—just not on the silver screen. Those days are over, with a new actor set to slip into the tuxedo and pick up the PPK in the next James Bond installment (Bullet Train‘s Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a hot favorite among fans), marking yet another new era for the franchise.

But Daniel Craig’s MI6 superspy could return in a completely different capacity: the theme park setting. Universal Studios Great Britain, scheduled to open in 2031, is rumored to include a James Bond-themed attraction, and if true, it’s possible that Craig’s version is the one they’re building it around. After all, he remains the most popular and the most recent.

Sources claim the attraction will be a stunt show similar to The Bourne Stuntacular in Florida. Either way, it makes perfect sense to bring James Bond into a UK theme park.

Not only that, but if it is indeed being built around Craig’s version, there might even be an opportunity for the actor to shoot some new footage, in the same way stars like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have appeared in Jurassic World attractions.

As such, Craig could appear through filmed sequences. Or, the actor might sit the whole thing out and simply agree to his likeness being used. If it is indeed a stunt show as rumored, the new James Bond could be designed around Craig’s. There’s no shortage of ways to immortalize the beloved actor’s iteration in the 007 attraction.

Universal Studios Great Britain, which aims to begin construction in Bedfordshire in 2026, will mark the company’s first UK theme park. Alongside Bond, rumored lands and/or attractions include Minions, Jurassic World, Paddington Bear, and Back to the Future.

As for Bond’s future on film, producers have confirmed that the search for the next 007 is ongoing. Daniel Craig will not return to the role—at least not on screen.

