Universal Orlando Confirms Verdict of Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure

Has Universal Islands of Adventure just killed a major rumor concerning Jurassic Park?

A new location is being built, which will bring guests new and exciting experiences.

Universal Jurassic Park: A Rumor Which Could Now Be Dead?

The scent of churros and the echoing roar of a T. rex? That’s not the start of a dream—it’s a reality taking shape in Universal Orlando’s Jurassic Park land. For years, speculation has circled like a hungry raptor: Is the beloved Jurassic Park area next in line for a Jurassic World overhaul?

Theme park fans have watched closely ever since Universal Studios Hollywood fully embraced the Jurassic World era, replacing their classic Jurassic Park ride and aesthetics with high-tech, modern counterparts. With Universal Orlando opening the wildly successful VelociCoaster in 2021—branded under the Jurassic World banner—rumors only intensified. Would the nostalgic amber glow of Jurassic Park soon be replaced by the cooler, sleeker tone of Jurassic World?

But just when it seemed change was inevitable, a surprising new construction project may have shifted the narrative. Could this latest addition confirm that Jurassic Park is here to stay?

New Construction Signals Classic Franchise Loyalty

According to recent reports from guests and insiders on social media, a brand-new food stand named “Jurassic Park Raptor Bites” is currently being built within the Jurassic Park area at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. While small in scope, the stand carries big implications.

The new JP Raptor Bites food stand (across from The Watering Hole) has been installed. We should see it opening soon! – @insideuniversal on X https://twitter.com/insideuniversal/status/1917271380803936628

Themed to match the rustic, jungle-forward style of the original Jurassic Park film, Raptor Bites won’t just serve snacks—it serves up a message: Universal might not be finished with Jurassic Park after all.

Guests can expect theme park staples like churros, hot dogs, pretzels, and cold beverages, but more importantly, they’ll get a dose of nostalgia in a space that could have easily been rethemed to the sleeker, tech-driven world of Claire Dearing and Owen Grady. The snack stand’s name alone—referencing “Raptor,” not “Blue” or any Jurassic World branding—leans heavily into the original trilogy’s legacy.

Why Fans Are So Invested in This Debate

Jurassic Park opened at Islands of Adventure in 1999, just six years after Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece changed movie history in 1993. The land quickly became a cornerstone of the park’s identity—offering lush environments, iconic music, and a chance to live out childhood dreams of walking among dinosaurs.

So when Universal Studios Hollywood updated its classic water ride to reflect the Jurassic World films, many assumed Orlando would eventually follow suit. The arrival of VelociCoaster seemed to solidify that trajectory. However, Universal Orlando opted to place VelociCoaster within the existing Jurassic Park area, rather than replacing it.

This blending of both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World aesthetics led to mixed feelings—some welcomed the expansion of the franchise, while others feared the original theme would be erased altogether. But now, with this new snack stand clearly leaning into Jurassic Park’s branding, it seems Universal is still willing to embrace the past alongside the present.

What This Means for the Future of Jurassic Park in Orlando

While the addition of Raptor Bites might seem like a small gesture on the surface, it offers an important signal in theme park language: investment. Universal is putting time, effort, and resources into maintaining—and even enhancing—the Jurassic Park experience.

Rather than phasing the land out, Universal may be choosing a hybrid approach. Think of it like evolution: adapting to fan demand without completely wiping out what came before. With VelociCoaster already bridging the gap between eras, the park may continue to expand and diversify its offerings under the larger Jurassic umbrella.

That hybrid model could be a smart move—preserving nostalgia for longtime fans while still drawing in younger audiences familiar with the newer films.

Universal Jurassic Park Land: Could This Be the Final Nail in the Retheme Rumors?

Not necessarily. Theme parks are always evolving, and no area is ever completely safe from change. But if Universal intended to erase Jurassic Park, it likely wouldn’t be building new, dedicated spaces for it.

Instead, this new development shows an intent to preserve what works—especially when it still resonates with guests after more than two decades. In a theme park world where IPs rise and fall like ancient species, Jurassic Park appears to have survived extinction yet again.

So next time you’re in Islands of Adventure and find yourself snacking on a churro under the shadow of a raptor statue, take a moment to appreciate it. For now, the gates of Jurassic Park remain open.

But for how long?