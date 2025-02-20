Universal Orlando Finally Reopens ‘Jurassic Park’ Location After Surprise Shuttering

Universal Orlando is gearing up for a massive year in 2025, bringing with it significant changes that are sure to shake up the theme park industry. The resort has been making waves with both subtle improvements and major expansions, all of which set the stage for an even more competitive rivalry with Disney World.

One of the most notable updates is the grand opening of Epic Universe in May 2025, a brand-new theme park that promises to revolutionize the guest experience.

Universal’s latest move includes bringing back a once-beloved perk at The Burger Digs in Islands of Adventure: the toppings bar. This feature, which allowed guests to customize their burgers with fresh toppings, disappeared after the 2020 park closures.

Now, after five years, it has made a triumphant return. Guests dining at The Burger Digs can once again load up their meals with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles at no extra cost—a small but impactful change that has longtime visitors excited.

While the toppings bar’s return is great news for those who love personalizing their meals, it’s only a small part of Universal’s much bigger transformation. Epic Universe, the company’s largest expansion to date, is set to debut in May 2025.

This entirely new theme park will introduce multiple immersive lands, including the highly anticipated Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon land, Super Nintendo World, and a brand-new Wizarding World of Harry Potter area based on the Ministry of Magic. Each of these lands promises cutting-edge attractions, groundbreaking technology, and highly detailed theming that will transport guests to new worlds like never before.

The opening of Epic Universe will also bring with it new dining experiences, entertainment offerings, and resort accommodations. One of the standout features of this new park is the Celestial Park hub, a breathtakingly themed central area filled with gardens, water features, and restaurants, setting the tone for a more immersive and luxurious theme park experience. Universal is going all in on making Epic Universe a must-visit destination, aiming to redefine theme park expectations.

Beyond Epic Universe, Universal is continuing to fine-tune its current parks. Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are both seeing enhancements, with rumored updates to existing attractions and improvements to park infrastructure. The resort has also been making strides in guest services, including new virtual queue options and enhanced park-to-park transportation to accommodate the expansion.

With all these changes on the horizon, the big question remains: How will Disney respond? Disney World has been slowly rolling out its own updates, such as the transformation of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom, due to mounting pressure to keep up with Universal’s aggressive expansion.

As 2025 approaches, all eyes are on Universal Orlando and the opening of Epic Universe. The resort is making bold moves that are set to reshape the theme park landscape, and with the return of small perks like the toppings bar, Universal is proving that it’s paying attention to both the big and small details that enhance the guest experience.

Whether it’s through major expansions or the revival of fan-favorite perks, Universal is positioning itself as a serious contender in the ever-growing theme park battle.