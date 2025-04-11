Universal Fans Are Freaking Out Over Latest ‘Back to the Future’ Announcement!

In December 2023, Universal fans were shocked to learn that the theme park giant had purchased 500 acres of land in Bedford, England, about 45 minutes north of London. At the same time, The Sun reported that Comcast — which owns NBCUniversal — had also registered the domain names UniversalStudiosGreatBritain.com and UniversalGreatBritain.com.

At that time, Universal would only say that they were considering building a theme park in the United Kingdom. Finally, on April 9, 2025 — more than one year later — Universal finally confirmed that another theme park was in the works. Construction is expected to start in 2026, with an opening planned for sometime in 2031.

Not long after the new resort was announced, reports of potential lands inside the theme park began to surface. According to those reports, the park will have seven lands — some of which can be found in other parks, and some of which you can’t find anywhere else.

Here are the lands that are currently being considered for Universal Studios Great Britain:

James Bond

Lord of the Rings

Paddington Bear

Back to the Future

Jurassic Park

Minions (Despicable Me films)

Of course, Universal fans know that other Universal resorts have lands dedicated to the Despicable Me and Jurassic Park franchises. However, new lands dedicated to James Bond, Lord of the Rings, Paddington Bear, and Back to the Future will be truly unique!

And while there is a lot to be excited about in terms of a new theme park, there is one land that has fans absolutely losing their minds. That would be the area that will be dedicated to the iconic Sci-Fi franchise, Back to the Future, with a possible roller coaster in the land!

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort had an attraction dedicated to the films, but it was removed years ago and replaced with an area dedicated to The Simpsons.

When it was revealed that a potential Back to the Future land was coming to the new theme park, fans took to social media to voice their excitement. It’s been forty years since the first film was released, but fans love the franchise as much now as they did back then.

If the rumours of a back to the future coaster are real for the new universal theme park in the uk.. ..then I’m there mon day 1.. that would be stunning. The movie franchise hasn’t gone down in popularity.. I think this is a great choice. Hope it’s true. Anyone agree/disagree?

— TheMekon_Venus (@TheMekon_Venus) April 11, 2025

News of a possible Hill Valley area had fans excited not only for the potential new theme park, but also the hope that Universal will bring Back to the Future back to its US theme parks.

If this is indeed Hill Valley 1985 in the newly announced Universal Studios Great Britain, this will be the greatest timeline we are living in. Even though I don’t do roller coasters, this will be amazing. Also, the potential of new Back To The Future coming stateside. Exciting!

— DisneyworldVacationer (@DVacationer) April 9, 2025

One of the more stunning revelations was that the new theme park will NOT have a land dedicated to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. That was a land many thought made the most sense. However, just forty minutes away from the new theme park is Leavesden, where Warner Bros. hosts its incredibly popular Studios Tour, which has an area dedicated to the boy wizard.

Universal has said that there are “watertight exclusivity contracts” in place for now. However, that doesn’t mean that a new Harry Potter won’t become a part of the new Universal theme park in the future.

