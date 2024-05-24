Universal Reopens Fan-Favorite ‘Jaws’ Location With Immediate Effect

Universal has reopened its recently closed Jaws (1977) area – but with a twist.

Of all the shuttered attractions at Universal Orlando Resort, few are as dearly missed as Jaws. The boat ride – inspired by the Steven Spielberg film of the same name – saw guests embark upon a tour of the fictional Amity Island before finding their trip interrupted by the infamous great white shark.

While the attraction (and its impressive animatronic, in particular) were popular with Universal guests, the ride closed forever in 2012 to make way for the resort’s Diagon Alley expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter due to a combination of waning guest interest and rising costs to maintain its elaborate animatronics.

From that moment on, guests hoping to get up close and personal with Jaws were left with Universal Studios Hollywood as their only option. But as a section of the park’s iconic Universal Tram Tour, this isn’t as in-depth as its sister on the East Coast, leaving anyone who wants to recreate the same experience with just one option: visiting Universal Studios Japan.

Guests at the Osaka theme park can still visit Amity Island and ride a near-identical version of the old Universal Studios Florida attraction.

However, guests had recently voiced their concerns that Universal Studios Japan was also looking to erase its version of Jaws. In April, the park confirmed plans to permanently close the ride’s gift shop – a staple for all theme park attractions – on May 6 to turn it into an extended seating area for Amity Landing Restaurant.

As of yesterday (May 23), this area has officially reopened. The bad news is that it is, indeed, now a seating area, which means there’s no spot to pick up Jaws merch after riding the attraction. The good news, though, is that Amity Landing Restaurant is also inspired by the film, meaning the park has replaced Jaws with, well, more Jaws.

That may be one closure we can cross off our list (for now), but Universal Studios Japan has faced plenty of other closures in recent months. In January, it closed its version of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man (a clone of the attraction found at Islands of Adventure) when its Marvel license expired.

The park is also in the midst of a two-year closure for its Jurassic Park: The Ride (again, a near-replica of the ride at Islands of Adventure) and recently delayed the opening of its newest land, Donkey Kong Country, by several months.

Since then, the park has introduced a range of nighttime-only tickets, inviting guests to spend less for less time in the park over the summer.

Do you wish you could still ride Jaws at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!