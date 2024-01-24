Universal Park Removes All Traces of Marvel After License Expires

Within 24 hours of its closure, Universal has totally removed all traces of the Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride from one of its parks.

After exactly 20 years of operation, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man – the immersive simulator attraction that took guests through a battle against the Sinister Syndicate with Spider-Man by their side – shut its doors for good at Universal Studios Japan on Monday (January 22).

Guests waited for up to 220 minutes to say goodbye to the ride on the day of its closure, which was originally announced back in May 2023. The Osaka theme park previously ran a farewell promotion, Spider-Man The Ride – Final Campaign, from July 4 until the ride’s closure.

While Universal released a statement at the time of the ride’s closure explaining that it was removing The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man “to make way for further evolution of the park experience,” it also happens that the park only had a 20-year licensing agreement with Marvel, unlike Universal Orlando Resort which retains the indefinite right to use characters such as Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, and Spider-Man in its Marvel Super Hero Island area.

When the park initially made its agreement, The Walt Disney Company was yet to purchase Marvel. Now, however, it seems like Universal was either unable to or uninterested in reaching a similar deal to renew its license, leading to the attraction’s closure (and leaving the door open for Marvel attractions to be built at Tokyo Disney Resort).

Of course, that means that it didn’t just need to stop operating the attraction come January 22. It also means that the park is legally obligated to get rid of all Marvel theming. This has led to Universal Studios Japan transforming the exterior of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man overnight, with guests arriving at the park yesterday (January 23) to discover it scrubbed clean of all Spider-Man references, decor, and signage.

New York area old Spider-Man facade signboard removed.

Images and videos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @PakkunPlant2 show a rather barren looking New York area.

While Universal Studios Japan is yet to officially announce the ride’s replacement, fans have theorized that either a Pokémon dark ride or Transformers: The Ride 3D (which already exists at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood, and uses the same ride track and an upgraded version of the technology found on The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man) will take its place.

What would you like to see replace the The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments!

