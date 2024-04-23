Urgent News: Universal Implements Removal of Ride Section After Devastating Crash

If you are a fan of the Universal Tram Tour, you may have heard the unfortunate news of the accident that injured 15 guests just a few days ago. Now, we have an update on the situation.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a tram accident occurred on Universal Studios’ renowned backlot tour, resulting in fifteen individuals requiring hospitalization.

The incident unfolded around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the theme park located on the 3900 block of Lankershim Blvd in Studio City. According to LAFD’s social media update, fifteen individuals sustained “minor injuries” and were transported to nearby hospitals. The California Highway Patrol has assumed responsibility for investigating the cause of the tram accident.

CNN disclosed that the vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure,” resulting in several individuals falling out of the tram.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park [Saturday] that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept,” Universal Studios said in a statement. “We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

The California Highway Patrol stated in a Sunday news release that the collision resulted in the vehicle tilting and “ejecting multiple passengers.”

Footage from above revealed several individuals receiving medical attention from paramedics, with at least one person being transported on a stretcher. The investigation into the crash continues, with the California Highway Patrol confirming that alcohol and drugs did not contribute to the incident.

TikTok account L.A. Nightcrawler shared KCAL News footage, which you can check out below.

@la.nightcrawler Fifteen people were injured after a tram at Universal Studios Hollywood crashed on Saturday night. Authorities responded to the theme park at around 9:13 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Emergency crews found 15 people injured at the scene after a crash involving a studio tour tram. Most were found with minor injuries while at least one person was found with critical injuries, authorities said. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what caused the tram’s collision or if any other vehicles were involved.#fyp#news#universalstudios#damn#tram#injured#ouch#thoughts#repostccaliforniafforyouccitywalk22024rrepostingsshareppraya#accident ♬ original sound – LA NIGHTCRAWLER 🌙

Now, The Universal Studios Tram Tour has actually closed off the section of the road where the tram incident took place. Universal High shared the news. The Studio Tour 60th Anniversary is currently in technical rehearsals. The tram’s route does skip the Jurassic Park section at this time.

Universal Studios has closed off the section of road where the tram accident took place on Saturday night @UniStudios https://t.co/o5MagVn3VY — Universal HIGH🌎 (@HighUniversal) April 22, 2024

At the moment, there is no further information on the status of the injured guests on the tram tour, but it does appear that, thankfully, no injuries were fatal.

The accident comes at a tragic time, as the 60th anniversary of the attraction is about to begin. The celebratory event is scheduled to run from April 26 to August 11, 2024.

Launched in 1964, the Studio Tour has been taking guests behind the scenes of Hollywood for decades, showcasing famous sets and sound stages used in Universal Pictures’ productions. From blockbusters like Jaws and Psycho to Jurassic Park and Back to the Future, the tram ride offers an immersive experience into the world of filmmaking.

To commemorate this milestone, the Studio Tour is adding exciting new features for a limited time. Guests can grab a rare photo opportunity in front of a life-sized replica of the Hollywood Sign, something not typically allowed on the tram tour. Remember those classic red and white candy-striped trams? They’re making a comeback for the anniversary, offering a nostalgic touch alongside a fully restored 1964 vintage tram perfect for photos.

The celebration extends beyond the tram itself. Capture memories with additional photo ops featuring the original Jaws shark, a massive King Kong backdrop, and even Doc Brown strolling through Courthouse Square alongside the iconic Back to the Future time machine car. A colossal T. rex display adds to the excitement. Fans of the classic Earthquake—The Big One attraction can rejoice in its complete overhaul with modern technology and a fresh look. And for a dose of thrills, the 1976 Runaway Train returns with its signature warning bells and sirens.

Universal Orlando Resort also recently shared two hospitalized injuries that took place on multiple rides. As we shared, at Universal, “an altered state of consciousness” was reported from a 56-year-old male after experiencing Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, a drop ride at Islands of Adventure, and from a 38-year-old male after Transformers: The Ride — 3D, a motion-simulation attraction at Universal Studios. Both occurred in March.”

Are you planning on riding the Tram Tour at Universal Hollywood this year before the celebration ends?