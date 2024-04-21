Multiple Injuries Reported After Universal Studios Tram Crash

The Universal Orlando Resort is made up of two amazing theme parks — Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure — and one great water park, Volcano Bay. The Resort is massive and continuing to grow, with its third theme park, Epic Universe, set to open sometime in the summer of 2025. On the West Coast, Universal Studios Hollywood is not nearly as large, but it still has some great rides and attractions that make it a must-do on your trip to Southern California.

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One of the highlights of visiting Universal Studios Hollywood is its world-famous studio tour. Since Universal Studios Hollywood is located in the heart of the entertainment industry, the lot at Universal is a working studio lot. Many shows and movies have been filmed there, and some are still being filmed. It is always possible that, during the studio tour, guests might even spot a celebrity since they are there working on a project.

Sadly, we have just learned that multiple people on Universal’s Studio Tour have been injured in a tram crash. According to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they were dispatched to Universal City when they were called because of a crash. Multiple people were injured and had to be sent to the hospital.

TRAM ACCIDENT | FS51 | 3900 Lankershim Blvd #StudioCity | #LACoFD at 9:05 units were dispatched to a tram accident where 15 patients were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. CHP will be the lead investigatory agency for all further inquiries.

TRAM ACCIDENT | FS51 | 3900 Lankershim Blvd #StudioCity | #LACoFD at 9:05 units were dispatched to a tram accident where 15 patients were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. CHP will be the lead investigatory agency for all further inquiries. #StudioIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 21, 2024

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Universal Studios Hollywood shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the accident was reported. At this time, they do not know what caused the theme park tram to crash.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident.”

Universal Hollywood is currently preparing its Studio Tour for its 60th anniversary tour. The trams have received a glamorous makeover to make them look the way they did when the theme park first opened. The 60th-anniversary celebration will let guests do something they have never been able to do — step off the tram and enter the world of the movies.

There will also be special photo ops, food, and merchandise. Guests are already celebrating the anniversary and are enjoying seeing characters like Doc Brown and his DeLorean from Back to the Future on the lot. Doc Brown interacts with the guests on the “Glamor Tram” and gives them an experience they will never forget.

Thankfully, it sounds like no guest suffered from serious injuries, and we wish all injured parties a speedy recovery.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios Hollywood during the tram tour’s 60th anniversary celebration? Let us know in the comments!