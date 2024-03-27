Life-Threatening Theme Park Trend Runs Rampant at Disney and Universal for Years

Guests actions at the Universal theme parks have been a concern over the past few years, with many of these park rule breaks and illegal actions caught on video. While some guests may think that their behavior at the time was comical or that it would be a good video for social media, the end result and consequence are typically never worth it.

One Universal fan, Universal HIGH (@HighUniversal) complicated a few of the most disturbing guest behaviors that have been recorded by others while riding attractions or watching shows at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. While these instances are just a few of many, they do represent the overall behavioral issues that we are seeing in theme parks.

The thread begins with a video at Universal Studios Hollywood where a guest jumps into the WaterWorld water, and climbs onto one of the platforms.

Guests acting a fool at Universal Theme Parks 🌎 *I do not condone these actions ⚠️ A thread 🧵: (1/3) Guest jumps into the WaterWorld tank during live performance at Universal Studios Hollywood (YouTube: https://youtu.be/uFksqI30oYA?si=VOTXl4fFbzE7YfGd)

WaterWorld is a very complex show that uses motorized water vehicles, pyro, and stunt performers to pull it off. Even with the most highly trained professionals, there has been a reported hospitalization from the cast when a stunt went wrong. As noted by ABC, “According to a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson, it happened during an afternoon performance on Monday. Initial calls reported a possible drowning.”

“Our thoughts are with him as he receives care,” said the spokesperson. “Details surrounding the event are being reviewed.”

All of this is to say that entering the “stage” as an untrained individual is life-threatening.

The guest swims up to the platform, causing Universal to have to stop the show, we can see the male grab one of the large weapons that had pyro loaded within it, and aim it at a cast member before being escorted off the stage.

The video initially came from YouTube, where viewers noted that the man was lucky as that part of the show typically had a seaplane that would have hit him, “He is lucky because that used the be the exact time where the seaplane launched, and it would have landed exactly where he jumped the fence.”

Not only should guests remain in their seats during shows, but attractions as well,

Jurassic Park River Adventure ensures that guests know they must remain seated, and team members confirm that their restraints are fastened before the ride begins, but as it is a lap bar that spans across many guests, it could be looser on some than others. In this second video, we can see one guest jump into the water after the drop to collect a hat that fell.

Another issue that could have been avoided if the guest listened to the loose article warning.

(2/3) Guest jumps into the Jurassic Park ride splash down pool and climbs over tracks to get his hat at Universal Islands of Adventure (YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZAqX3a385Qs?si=iihuv_E67FpkkNA1)

The scary think about this video is that the guest does this by climbing over the tracks in which the boat comes flying down every few seconds, and if it were to hit him, his injuries would have likely been fatal.

The video titled “Stupid Kid Risks Life” can also be found on YouTube. The video description reads, “Universal Studio’s Island of Adventure. Stupid kid jumped into the water to get his lost cap back. Boats of the attraction rushed down just before and after him.” The comments on the video are filled with people stunned that someone would risk their life in such a way for a ball cap.

One guest wrote, “Speaking as a veteran rides operator, I cannot believe anyone could be that abysmally stupid. If the hat was that important, he should have simply notified management. They would have retrieved the hat at the end of the day and sent it to him.”

The final video in this X thread shares a guest jumping off the Universal Studio Tram Tour at Universal Hollywood during the King Kong segment. If you have been on the tram tour, you know that during this portion of the tour, the tour becomes rides in which the tram is shaking heavily in the dark to simulate a King Kong scene, making it very dangerous to jump out of.

(3/3) Guest jumps off Studio Tour tram during King Kong 360-3D (YouTube: https://youtu.be/cVazE9u8P7A?si=OieA81qmgmky6djf)

We at Inside the Magic reported on the incident in 2021, where we confirmed via another guest on the ride that the guest jumped out of the attraction to collect a missing item that fell due to the intense motion of the ride.

Please be aware that if you accidentally drop something outside of your ride vehicle while on any Universal attraction, it is important not to attempt to retrieve it. Once you have safely disembarked from the ride, please inform a team member about the situation. If the item is retrievable, they will make arrangements to retrieve it for you by the end of the day.

It is not uncommon for items such as cell phones, wallets, hats, and glasses to be dropped on roller coasters at various theme parks, so please trust that the attraction operators will make every effort to recover your lost item. Additionally, many attractions do offer lockers that you can place those loose articles inside before you ride, free of charge.

Just a few days ago, we reported of a tackle that Universal Orlando security guards were forced to make on a couple who was trying to run away. They ended up getting arrested, and while it was not stated what happened, bystanders believe that they snuck into the theme park.

Jumping out of ride vehicles has become a common issue at the Disney parks as well, as it poses the same safety threats. In Shanghai Disneyland, a child was pinned down by a ride vehicle after riding Zootopia: Hot Pursuit and jumping out of the ride to grab Mickey ears that fell. Disneyland Park had a man arrested for jumping out of the “it’s a small world” boat ride and streaking around the attraction — and these are only two of many instances.

Not only can this leave you seriously injured, but careless actions like this will also likely leave you with a trespass to the theme park, resulting in a lifetime ban.

Have you witnessed poor behavior by guests at Disney or Universal?