BREAKING: Universal Studios ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Gets Biggest Upgrade Since 2019

Riding one of Universal Studios’ most popular attractions just got easier.

Related: Disney World Has Lost Over $600 Million Over the Last 25 Years – Here’s Why

Starting today, May 30, 2025, Universal Orlando has officially begun offering Express Pass access for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. As shown in a photo shared by Orlando Informer on Twitter/X, a new sign has been placed outside the roller coaster’s entrance.

BREAKING Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has begun offering Universal Express access!

BREAKING ✨ Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has begun offering Universal Express access! pic.twitter.com/YLATFsiyug — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) May 30, 2025

Related: Universal Studios Florida Signals the End of an Icon as Construction Walls Block Guests

Fans have speculated for years when/if Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure would get its own Express Pass line, as the coaster is one of the most popular attractions at Universal Orlando Resort. More rumors started to flood the internet earlier this week, claiming that, finally, after nearly six years, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures would get its own Express Pass line at the end of May.

These rumors turned out to be true, as guests can now skip the coaster’s lengthy queue with Express Pass.

Universal Express Pass allows guests to skip the regular standby queues for attractions. Express Pass comes in two varieties: regular and unlimited. The former lets users bypass the standard queues for select attractions once per ride. Unlimited is exactly how it sounds, allowing guests to skip the regular line for participating attractions as many times as they wish.

Prices for both tiers of Express Pass are as follows:

Universal Studios Florida

Express Pass: $109.99

Express Unlimited Pass: $139.99

Universal Islands of Adventure

Express Pass: $119.99

Express Unlimited Pass: $149.99

Earlier this month, Epic Universe officially opened, featuring a long list of new rides, attractions, and immersive experiences for guests to enjoy. So far, only the regular Express Pass service is offered for the new park, which guests can purchase for $149.99.

The following attractions are excluded from Express Pass at Epic Universe:

Dragon Racer’s Rally

Mine-Cart Madness™

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Universal Studios park updates.