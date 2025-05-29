Disney World Has Lost Over $600 Million Over the Last 25 Years – Here’s Why

Walt Disney World makes a lot of money, but it has also lost a lot of it too.

Walt Disney World is known for its magical characters, thrilling attractions, and immersive lands, though Disney’s Orlando resort is a business at the end of the day. Money is made every day at the parks, with Disney’s quarterly earnings reports revealing that despite price hikes, millions upon millions of guests continue to pour into the theme parks.

These reports reveal that guest spending is actually higher than it used to be, with Disney banking on collectible popcorn buckets, limited-edition pins, and other special merchandise in recent years.

However, Disney World has also lost a lot of money, a decent chunk of which can be attributed to Mother Nature.

According to International Theme Park Services CEO Dennis Speigel, the Walt Disney World Resort has lost an estimated $677 million due to hurricane-related closures. A new story from The Orange County Register breaks down the details, revealing that since 1999, Walt Disney World has lost well over half a billion dollars due to park and facility closures.

Walt Disney World is located on what used to be swamp land, making its weather conditions less than desirable for vacationers. Guests should expect heat, humidity, and rain during their time at the Magic Kingdom and Disney World’s other parks.

While not an everyday occurrence, hurricanes are quite common for Disney World. In 2022, Hurricane Ian prompted closures across Disney World, resulting in losses estimated to be around $65 million. In 2024, Disney World reportedly lost $130 million from Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Back in 2017, Disney lost an estimated $100 million from Hurricane Irma.

According to Skift, hurricane-related closures at Disney World have become more common over the past decade. Per Skift‘s analysis, Walt Disney World has partly or completely closed at least a dozen times since 2016. In contrast, Disney World only closed three times between 1971 and 2000.

Of course, Walt Disney World also closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, as did Disneyland. These closures were unprecedented, with Disney’s California theme park resort remaining empty for over a year.

These closures were quite costly for The Walt Disney Company. Exact numbers are unknown, though losses are estimated to be in the billions.

The National Weather Service predicts an above-average hurricane season, beginning Sunday, June 1. These conditions are expected to last through November 30, 2025. A total of 19 named storms and five major hurricanes are predicted for the upcoming 2025 season, meaning travelers should be prepared for operational changes and downtime.

