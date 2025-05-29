Concerns Grow Over Unexpected Changes To 3 Disney World Rides

If there’s one thing you can usually count on at Disney World, it’s that certain rides will always draw a crowd. But lately, there’s been a shift. Guests are starting to notice that the lines at a few specific attractions are getting longer—much longer—without any major announcements or obvious changes to explain why.

Sure, it’s summer. And yes, more people are traveling. But this is different. These rides didn’t just see a minor bump in wait times—they’ve suddenly become some of the most in-demand experiences in the parks. And if you’re not paying attention, you could find yourself stuck in a 70+ minute line that wasn’t on your radar at all. So what’s going on?

The answer may be as simple as heat.

With temperatures climbing, guests are prioritizing cool-down attractions more than ever—and that includes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Frozen Ever After, and Kali River Rapids. Each one offers a different flavor of refreshment: a splashdown through the bayou, a misty ride through Arendelle, or a full-on soak through raging rapids. But the shared theme is clear—people are hot, and these rides are now must-dos on a summer park day.

Beat the Crowds with a Lightning Lane Strategy

Here’s the good news: you don’t have to get stuck in those long standby lines if you plan ahead, and are willing to pay more money. Disney’s Lightning Lane system lets you skip the regular queue on certain rides—but the trick is knowing how to book it right.

You can reserve up to three rides in advance using the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and yes—Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Frozen Ever After are top-tier rides that often book out first, especially during the summer for Tiana’s. Guests staying at Disney Resorts can start booking these Lightning Lane reservations up to seven days before their check-in date at 7 a.m. sharp. That early advantage is huge.

If you’re not staying at a Disney hotel, you’ll still get a three-day booking window—but either way, it pays to be ready. Download the My Disney Experience app, make sure your payment info is saved, and don’t waste time debating which rides you want. Prioritize high-demand rides early (Tiana’s and Frozen for sure), then keep an eye on your app to snag more bookings throughout the day once you’ve used your initial picks.

And if you don’t want to spend the extra money? Try hitting these attractions first thing in the morning or during nighttime shows when crowds shift to fireworks. Another underrated trick? Ride Kali River Rapids during a brief afternoon rain shower, assuming there’s no lightning in the area—most people clear out, and you’ll already be wet anyway!

Other Ways to Beat the Crowds at Disney World

Even if you decide not to use Lightning Lane, there are still plenty of smart ways to avoid getting stuck in long lines—especially during the summer rush.

First up: take advantage of early mornings, if you’re up for it. The earlier you get to the park, the better your chances of hitting a few major attractions before the heat and the crowds settle in. This is known as “rope dropping,” and it still works—just be ready to join a lot of other early risers with the same plan.

Another great option? Disney After Hours events. While they’re a separate ticket and a bit pricey, they’re worth considering if you want to enjoy shorter lines and cooler temperatures. These late-night events typically include access to select attractions, smaller crowds, and even complimentary snacks. For guests who don’t mind staying up late, it’s a much more relaxed way to experience the parks.

Also, don’t underestimate the power of midday breaks. The parks are usually hottest and most crowded between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., so consider heading back to your resort for a swim or nap, then return in the evening when things calm down a bit. Not only will you avoid the most intense heat, but you’ll also have more energy to enjoy nighttime shows or hop on a few rides with slightly shorter waits.

And one last summer tip? Ride during the storms. Summer in Florida often brings short afternoon rain showers. Most guests run for cover—but if you have a poncho and some patience, you can catch shorter lines while others are hiding out, assuming there’s no lightning in the area. Keep in mind that the outdoor attractions will close down when lightning is detected in the area.

How This Affects Your Summer Visit to Disney

If your trip to Disney World is coming up this summer, expect the unexpected when it comes to which rides are drawing the biggest crowds. Instead of the usual suspects, you might find Tiana’s Bayou Adventure or Kali River Rapids with longer waits than you anticipated.

This shift doesn’t mean you’ll have a bad experience—but it does mean your plan needs to be flexible. Schedule breaks, hydrate often, and don’t count on “walk-on” rides, even for attractions that used to have lower waits. Disney’s crowd patterns are different this year, and rides that help you cool off are the new top-tier targets.

If you’re traveling with kids, especially, try to build in more downtime and avoid relying too much on standby lines. Even grabbing an early dining reservation in a nice, air-conditioned space can be a great reset during the heat of the day.