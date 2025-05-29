Ambitious Epic Universe Attraction Not Ready for Grand Opening, Timeline Still Uncertain

Fans seemingly won’t have to wait much longer for Epic Universe’s ambitious attraction to take flight.

Related: Disney Just Dropped a Massive 2026 Discount — But You Only Have 7 Days To Book

Epic Universe is finally here, and so far, guests are loving the new park. Featuring an abundance of new attractions, restaurants, shows, and secrets to uncover, most visitors are calling Epic Universe a big win for Florida, something even the park’s main competitor, Walt Disney World, agrees with.

The large theme park is split into several distinct lands, each with its own selection of rides and attractions, as well as shows and restaurants. Isle of Berk, a land based on the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, features some of the most exciting and interesting experiences offered at Epic Universe.

Guests have the ability to meet and greet a number of dragons from the films here, with a highlight being an encounter with an ultra-realistic Toothless animatronic.

Universal also promised dragons of the airborne variety for the land, something not yet seen inside Epic Universe. However, the team has revealed it’s almost ready for dragons to take flight.

Related: Universal Studios Florida Signals the End of an Icon as Construction Walls Block Guests

In a new story from The Orange County Register, Universal Creative ride and show engineering manager Ryan Paul shared an update regarding Epic Universe’s flying dragons, saying things are coming together.

“We really wanted to make the Isle of Berk feel alive,” said Paul.

“The drone program is something that the team’s been working on for quite a few years now,” Paul continued. “There’s been quite a bit of R&D in that realm. We’re talking down to materials. Every pound that you put on that drone is going to affect the way that it articulates and flies.”

Making dragons come to life using drones is something Universal Creative has been working on for at least eight years.

“That’s been a long time coming, and it’s right at the threshold of being able to release,” Paul explained. “Once we have that integrated and actually running as the show that we want it to, it’ll really add to the skyline.”

Footage of drone testing was captured in the months leading to Epic Universe, though these flying beasts did not join the park on its opening day. Once up and running, visitors can expect to see two types of flying dragons: Gronckles and Monstrous Nightmares.

Gronckles are medium-sized dragons with a chunky body and smaller wings, while Monstrous Nightmares are larger dragons with snake-like features.

Related: Rumor: After 25 Years, Mickey Mouse Coming Back to the Big Screen

While there’s a lot of excitement about Epic Universe, there’s also a lot of uncertainty. The park’s more complex attractions have faced extended downtime, with fans also criticizing the park’s lack of shade. Crowd levels have been lower than visitors expected, prompting some to ask for refunds on their Express Passes. So far, Universal has obliged these requests.

As the dust settles around Epic Universe, the guest experience will continue to improve, though visitors should still be prepared for some downtime.

There’s a lot to love outside of Isle of Berk, as Epic Universe also features the magic-filed Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, home to Mario, Peach, and Bowser, as well as another iteration of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

This new wizarding land, called the Ministry of Magic, takes guests to Paris, placing them in the middle of their own Harry Potter adventure. The land is headlined by Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, a complex and highly immersive thrill ride.

Similar to Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Battle at the Ministry dangles riders on a large robotic arm in front of a blend of real-life sets and screen-based show scenes. This ride has been a highlight of Epic Universe, with one of the park’s other “big” rides being Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

Monsters Unchained is found in Dark Universe, an area of the park dedicated to classic Universal monsters.

What’s your favorite part of Epic Universe?