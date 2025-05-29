Home » Entertainment

Rumor: After 25 Years, Mickey Mouse Coming Back to the Big Screen

Disney seems to have found its Mr. Fix It. When the company needs a creative jolt or to turn around a struggling franchise, it calls on one man: Jon Favreau.

Favreau helped spark the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the director/producer of Iron Man (2008) and Iron Man 2 (2010). He also produced all the Avengers films, including the two biggest hits: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019). 

When Disney struggled with its Star Wars franchise after the critical and fan controversies of the Disney film version, they turned to Favreau, who made one of the best Star Wars shows for Disney+, The Mandalorian. Favreau wants to revive the Star Wars films by taking his Mandalorian characters to the big screen.

Like them or hate them, Favreau is also somewhat responsible for the boom in Disney live-action films. He directed the live-action Jungle Book (2016) and Lion King (2019). Both films made over $1 billion and are the third and first-highest-grossing Disney live-action films, respectively. However, that could change after Lilo & Stitch (2025) leaves theaters.

Beyond his work with Star Wars and the MCU, Favreau is also working on a sequel to The Jungle Book and creating a television show for Disney+ starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, one of Walt Disney’s original creations.

A new rumor has spread on social media that Favreau wants to revive another of Walt’s original creations, Mickey Mouse. According to the report, Favreau is working on a possible live-action stand-alone Mickey Mouse film for Disney.

While Mickey Mouse started on film and eventually helped to create the Disney empire, it’s rare for him to star in a stand-alone movie anymore. The last film feature Mickey was Fantasia 2000 (2000). Before that, Mickey starred in Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983). 

It’s not surprising that Disney would turn to Favreau to bring Mickey Mouse back to the big screen. His knack for creating, producing, or directing billion-dollar hits for the company makes him a natural to revive Walt’s creation for the first time in a quarter century.

Disney has not made any official announcement on the new Mickey Mouse film or Favreau’s role in it, but if this rumor turns out to be true, the Mouse Who Started it All could be heading back to the big screen.

What do you think about a new Mickey Mouse movie directed by Jon Favreau? Let us know in the comments. 

