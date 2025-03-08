Disney Tasks Jon Favreau With Reviving Walt’s Original Character

When Walt Disney arrived in Los Angeles from Kansas City, he needed a character to give Walt Disney Animation its start and signature cartoon. Together with his lead animator, Ub Iwerks, Walt created the company’s first signature character: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Disney and Iwerks created 27 animated shorts for Universal, but Walt quickly learned that he did not own the rights to his own character. When Universal took control of Oswald, Disney and Iwerks pivoted to another character, Mickey Mouse, and the rest is history.

In 2006, nearly 70 years after The Walt Disney Company lost the rights, Disney got the rights back to Oswald, bringing Walt’s original creation back home.

Disney’s go-to guy, Jon Favreau, is attempting to resurrect Oswal for Disney+. According to Deadline, Favreau is developing an animated/live-action series for Disney with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit as the main character.

Favreau has had his hands in just about everything for Disney. The Swingers (1996) writer/direct/star has worked on Disney live-action, Marvel, Star Wars films, and Star Wars shows for Disney+.

Favreau directed the first two Iron Man movies, as well as the live-action Jungle Book (2016) and The Lion King (2019). He has produced seven Marvel films, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He also produced The Mandalorian, The Book of Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew for Disney+.

Disney will keep Favreau busy over the next few years. He will produce, direct, and write the new Star Wars film Mandelorian and Grogu. He is also rumored to be working on a sequel to the live-action Jungle Book.

Despite all that, bringing Oswald the Lucky Rabbit back to Disney+ could end up being his top priority. In 2006, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that returning Walt’s original creation to the company was his top priority.

In 2023, Oswald entered the public domain, which opened him up to anyone. The new show will be just in time for Oswald’s 100th Birthday in 2027.

Finally, Walt’s original creation will be starring again for the Disney Company.

What do you think of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit coming to Disney+?