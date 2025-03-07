Home » Entertainment

Dana Walden Teases New Disney+ Feature That Will Replace Your Babysitter

The goal of any streaming service is to keep the viewer engaged for as long as possible with as many shows as possible. The easier the process is on the viewer, the more likely they are to stay on the service for longer.

However, for streaming services like Disney+, there is a secondary goal that companies don’t frequently say aloud: introduce children to shows and brands early to ensure that they are customers for life.

Disney has mastered this kind of manipulation by using its intellectual properties and cartoons to create kid-specific shows and movies that slowly bring them into the world of Disney. Disney+ even added Playtime, exclusively for children to find their favorite shows.

With kid-friendly shows and shorts like Bluey, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Sophia the First, and Spidey and His Amazing Friends, it’s easy for kids to spend hours in front of their televisions or tablets.

However, Disney+ is developing a new strategy to keep kids engaged and free up parents. Disney Co-Chair of Entertainment Dana Walden dropped the idea of a new interactive feature in Disney+ that would allow kids to engage with their favorite shows in new ways.

Walden said at an investor conference hosted by Morgan Stanley:

Looking holistically at that kids audience, we know we have the stories that they love. We’re working on the technology that will allow them to engage with them in the way they want. 

Disney+ Playtime has been very successful because, of course, parents don’t have to keep selecting another show. They can watch ‘Bluey’ or all of our programming and that is helping us to introduce this young audience to multiple franchises.

Walden did not add specific details about the new interactive portion of Disney+ for kids or how parents could monitor what their kids were watching on the platform.

Disney is also working on a similar interactive feature for the rollout of the new ESPN streaming platform. This new interactive feature would allow guests to use ESPN Bet live in the app and monitor their fantasy teams.

Disney launched Disney+ Playtime in September with live-streaming channels that featured kids’ favorite shows. Since its launch, it has generated over 10 million streaming hours in the United States.

Walden said that these new features “lifted engagement,” and Disney’s top priority in 2025 will be creating new programming aimed at kids and improving the technology across all Disney platforms.

For now, it appears that Disney+ could be the new babysitter that parents have always wanted.

