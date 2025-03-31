Home » Entertainment

Pedro Pascal Defends Rachel Zegler but Faces Criticism for Silence on ‘Mandalorian’ Co-Star

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Posted on by Rick Lye 6 Comments
The Mandalorian and Grogu in the cockpit

Credit: Lucasfilm

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Disney’s live-action Snow White (2025) is a complete disaster. After a mediocre opening weekend, the film only brought in $14.2 million at the domestic box office this weekend, marking a 66 percent drop. It is the worst week-two drop of any Disney live-action remake.

Rachel Zegler as Snow White in Disney's remake of the 1937 animation 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'
Credit: Disney

After two weeks in theaters, Snow White has only made $66.8 million domestically and $143.1 million worldwide. The massive second-week decline all but ensures that Disney will lose millions on the film.

Much of the blame for the film’s lack of success has been placed on its star, Rachel Zegler, and her controversial comments. However, from the announcement of her casting, many people criticized Disney for putting Zegler, who is half Colombian, in the role of Snow White.

Zegler did not help her cause by calling the original film “outdated ” and making comments on Palestine and Donald Trump supporters. However, the film also underwent several reshoots and reimaginings, and most critics agree that Zegler was the film’s lone bright spot.

Snow White walking across the kingdom with a basket
Credit: Disney

One other controversial Disney star agreed with critics that Zegler was the best thing about Snow White. Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal took to social media to praise Zegler’s performance, including a photo of her and the caption, “#icon.”

Despite Pascal’s appreciation for Zegler’s work, social media users quickly reminded him that he has also made controversial comments in the past, and like Zegler, he was not punished by Disney.

In the past, Pascal has compared Trump supporters to Nazis. While Disney did not discipline Pascal, his Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano was fired from the show for her political posts. 

Gina Carano as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

Carano was fired from the Star Wars show after she made comments comparing the United States under Joe Biden to Nazi Germany. She is currently suing Disney over her termination. Elon Musk is funding her lawsuit.

Most social media users dragged Pascal for supporting Zegler while not supporting Carano. One user wrote:

Did Pedro Pascal ever publicly support @ginacarano after Disney fired her? Because that would actually be impressive.

The Mandalorian and Grogu on Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
Credit: Disney

Despite facing backlash for supporting Zegler, Pascal has been a long-time fan. Before he deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote that he “burst into tears” watching Zegler in West Side Story (2021)

Don’t expect Pascal to face any backlash from Disney. The company has high hopes for his next two films: The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) and Mandalorian and Grogu (2026). 

What do you think of Pedro Pascal supporting Rachel Zegler? 

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Tagged:Pedro PascalSnow White

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

View Comments (6)