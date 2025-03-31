Pedro Pascal Defends Rachel Zegler but Faces Criticism for Silence on ‘Mandalorian’ Co-Star

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Disney’s live-action Snow White (2025) is a complete disaster. After a mediocre opening weekend, the film only brought in $14.2 million at the domestic box office this weekend, marking a 66 percent drop. It is the worst week-two drop of any Disney live-action remake.

After two weeks in theaters, Snow White has only made $66.8 million domestically and $143.1 million worldwide. The massive second-week decline all but ensures that Disney will lose millions on the film.

Much of the blame for the film’s lack of success has been placed on its star, Rachel Zegler, and her controversial comments. However, from the announcement of her casting, many people criticized Disney for putting Zegler, who is half Colombian, in the role of Snow White.

Zegler did not help her cause by calling the original film “outdated ” and making comments on Palestine and Donald Trump supporters. However, the film also underwent several reshoots and reimaginings, and most critics agree that Zegler was the film’s lone bright spot.

One other controversial Disney star agreed with critics that Zegler was the best thing about Snow White. Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal took to social media to praise Zegler’s performance, including a photo of her and the caption, “#icon.”

Despite Pascal’s appreciation for Zegler’s work, social media users quickly reminded him that he has also made controversial comments in the past, and like Zegler, he was not punished by Disney.

In the past, Pascal has compared Trump supporters to Nazis. While Disney did not discipline Pascal, his Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano was fired from the show for her political posts.

Carano was fired from the Star Wars show after she made comments comparing the United States under Joe Biden to Nazi Germany. She is currently suing Disney over her termination. Elon Musk is funding her lawsuit.

Most social media users dragged Pascal for supporting Zegler while not supporting Carano. One user wrote:

Did Pedro Pascal ever publicly support @ginacarano after Disney fired her? Because that would actually be impressive.

Despite facing backlash for supporting Zegler, Pascal has been a long-time fan. Before he deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote that he “burst into tears” watching Zegler in West Side Story (2021)

Don’t expect Pascal to face any backlash from Disney. The company has high hopes for his next two films: The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) and Mandalorian and Grogu (2026).

