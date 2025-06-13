Guests Scared of Universal Studios Vacation After ICE Raids

Approximately one week ago, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials descended on the city of Los Angeles and began seeking out residents whom they believed were not in the country legally and arresting them. Immigration raids and deportations have been a focal point of Donald Trump’s presidential term.

However, there have been many instances where ICE agents wrongly arrested people who are in the country legally, and videos have gone viral of agents becoming violent and separating families. This has led to protests across the country, including places like Los Angeles.

When the ICE raids began, peaceful protests broke out around the country and in Los Angeles. According to reports, most of the protests were peaceful, although there were some reports of fireworks being set off during the protests. And just a couple of days after the protests began, President Trump railed against California and said that “lawlessness that has been allowed to fester,” and he was sending in the National Guard.

The raids have made many travelers uneasy, and there have been multiple reports about travelers, especially those from Canada, canceling their trips to places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort.

And now, guests also wonder if it is safe to travel to theme parks like Universal Studios Hollywood.

One Reddit user said that their family was planning on visiting Universal Studios Hollywood for their birthday. The tickets had been purchased, plans had been made, and everything seemed set to go. However, once the ICE raids began, the OP (Original Poster) said that their family did not feel safe traveling to Los Angeles.

i have tickets for june 23rd but my parents have lots of concern over ICE as people in the process of getting a green card. do you guys think i could call to get a refund? 🙁 thank you for any advice

Thankfully, many commenters shared stories of times when they had trips planned to the Southern California theme park, but something came up, and they had to cancel their trip. They said that Universal was very accommodating and made it easy for them to change the dates of their vacations.

One commenter said that they had tried to change their tickets, but were told they were non-refundable and non-transferable. However, that person was told to call Universal again and speak to someone else.

Overall, the consensus was that Universal knows that things come up and sometimes plans need to be adjusted. Universal team members will work with guests when plans need to be changed and try to make things easy for theme park guests.

After Mr. Trump went over California Governor Gavin Newsom’s head and sent in the National Guard, he said that he would also be sending 700 Marines to the city.

Governor Newsom filed an emergency motion to give control of the National Guard back to him. While the governor was granted the emergency order, a judge ruled that power over the National Guard would be returned to Governor Newsom on June 12. However, the Trump administration filed an appeal, and now, the National Guard will not be turned over to the Governor until June 17.

Despite some claims of riots and “lawlessness”, those living in Los Angeles have continued to state that there were no riots and the protestors have remained peaceful.

Can you understand why guests would be nervous to travel to places like Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland Resort because of immigration raids? Do you think Universal and Disney should be understanding when guests call to modify or cancel reservations under these circumstances? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.