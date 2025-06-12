Disneyland Empty Amid Reports of ICE Activity at Park

On Thursday, June 12, Disneyland Resort guests and cast members woke up to terrifying reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers around the Southern California Disney parks, including near cast member entrances and in parking structures. Amid ongoing protests over ICE activity in Los Angeles, many Disney Parks fans were concerned that the agency had spread its activities to Anaheim and targeted Disneyland Resort employees.

After just a few hours, Disneyland Resort confirmed that there was no ICE activity on its property on Thursday, June 12, and promised that operations were continuing normally. However, some Disney Park guests reported declining crowd levels this week, which many attributed to the ongoing ICE activity just down the road in Los Angeles, California.

On Monday, June 9, TikTok user @justcoffeenjose shared a video of a practically empty Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park at around 3:30 p.m. “Disney feels off,” the social media user wrote.

The video amassed more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments. Several Disney cast members confirmed that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park were quieter than usual.

“Working today we all noticed it’s empty,” said @nessa_justalilbit. “Literally everyone was telling each other to get home safe and [don’t] go out unless u have too.”

“Yes CM here it was sooo empty and we hugged each other saying please get home safe when we were done felt horrible,” @bobstonee420 agreed.

Many Disney Parks fans said they felt uncomfortable visiting The Happiest Place on Earth when ICE was separating families just a few miles away.

“Doesn’t feel right to have fun when families are getting ripped apart,” @kariilove_ commented.

“Not going even though I’m not blocked off,” @floresdaaniela replied. “All of LA/OC area feels SAD right now. It’s in the air. Thanks to our disgusting president.”

Still, some recent Disney Park guests said the video wasn’t accurate.

“That area at Disney is never busy,” @theyenvy.jassss argued.

“We just left there,” @apesnavs82 wrote. “This wasn’t what it looked like.”

Disneyland Resort doesn’t publicly share its current attendance numbers, so it’s hard to say whether crowds have decreased since the ICE raids began in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, some guests claimed the extreme summer heat was making the Southern California Disney parks emptier during the day.

Have you noticed fewer people at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney this week? Inside the Magic would love to hear about your experience in the comments!