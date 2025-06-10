After 53 Years, Classic Character Erased From Disney World

A popular character meet-and-greet has been removed from the Mexico World Showcase Pavilion in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. Construction walls blocked the former location, and the experience has disappeared from the My Disney Experience app.

Last month, EPCOT guests first noticed mysterious construction walls in the Mexico World Showcase Pavilion. They covered up a green area and some tables and chairs, stretching all the way to the Norway World Showcase Pavilion. Tarps on either side of the walls prevented Disney Park guests from peeking into the area as work progressed. Walt Disney World Resort didn’t publicly acknowledge the disruption or share the details of the work being done.

This week, the unknown project had another impact on Walt Disney World Resort guests. A popular Donald Duck encounter was removed from EPCOT’s official character lineup as the construction walls extended, covering up the meet-and-greet location. Dressed in a sombrero and poncho, Donald usually greets guests near a carved stone wall between the Mexico and Norway World Showcase Pavilions. However, this character meet-and-greet is no longer listed on the My Disney Experience app.

According to WDWNT, crews have extended the existing construction walls to cover Donald Duck’s meet-and-greet area. Before the walls went up, the outlet noticed scoring on the ground, which suggested that crews were preparing to replace the concrete.

It’s unclear when Donald Duck will return to the Mexico World Showcase Pavilion, but it’s unlikely that the meet-and-greet is gone for good. Donald has been greeting EPCOT guests in this area for years, and Walt Disney World Resort would likely make a more official announcement if he had been removed permanently.

On Tuesday, Donald Duck was greeting EPCOT guests in his classic sailor outfit in the lobby of the Magic Eye Theater at the Imagination! Pavilion. However, this encounter wasn’t listed on the My Disney Experience app, so it’s unclear if it will be a regular offering.

Who is your favorite character to meet at Walt Disney World Resort? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!