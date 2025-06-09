Disneyland Reportedly “Dead” as Crowds Flee Park in Droves

A Disneyland Resort guest recently shared a photo of what they believed to be light crowds at Disneyland Park, calling the original Southern California Disney park “dead” despite the ongoing Disneyland70 celebrations. However, many Disney Parks fans disagreed with the guest’s assessment, saying Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are as busy as ever–if not busier.

Disneyland Resort’s birthday isn’t until July 17, but most of the 70th-anniversary fun began on May 16, 2025. As part of the celebrations, Disneyland Park is offering the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, the Wondrous Journeys fireworks, the Paint the Night electrical parade, and the Tapestry of Happiness projection show on “it’s a small world.” Meanwhile, Disney California Adventure Park guests can enjoy the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration parade, 70th anniversary updates to the Toy Story Midway Mania! attraction, and the interactive World of Color Happiness nighttime show.

Many Southern California Disney Park guests have reported heightened crowd levels amid the Disneyland70 festivities. However, Redditor u/One_Conclusion_1575 recently posted a photo of what they called a “dead” Disneyland Park on one day in May, shortly after the 70th-anniversary celebrations began:

Disneyland is dead today

“Short lines, places to sit. Beautiful weather,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “It’s summer.”

Hundreds of Disney Parks fans vehemently disagreed that the guest’s photo represented a “dead” Disneyland Park.

“This is dead?” u/KO-lipstick asked.

“Disneyland sure seems to be dead. Everyone in line is dead cuz ain’t a single line move in 2 hrs moving,” u/SFV_Woodie_SFV joked.

Still, some guests agreed that recent Disneyland Resort crowds were much more bearable, at least during the day.

“Beautiful weather, hm? Lol. I think the heat ended up keeping locals away actually,” said u/stellalunawitchbaby2. “That said I’m sure as the sun sets people will be coming in droves for the nighttime stuff.”

“We go a couple times a month and yes this picture doesn’t look particularly quiet,” u/cilantro_so_good replied. “But this is also maybe the busiest section of the park. The wait times actually do look relatively short, so maybe?”

Crowds are expected to flock to Disneyland Resort on July 17 as the park saves some anniversary surprises for its actual birthday. A final song verse written by the legendary Sherman brothers will debut on “it’s a small world,” and the Main Street Opera House will premiere “Walt Disney – A Magical Life.” The show will feature the first-ever Walt Disney audio-animatronic and several pieces from the Walt Disney Archives. It will initially replace Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln, but eventually alternate performances with the original show.

Haven’t had a chance to celebrate Disneyland Resort’s 70th birthday yet? Don’t worry! The official Disneyland70 festivities continue through the summer of 2026.

Have you visited Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney recently? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.