NEW Muppets Attraction Reportedly Coming to the Magic Kingdom

One day after the permanent closure of Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we have an exciting announcement for Muppets fans. Rumors suggest that Walt Disney World Resort is exploring the idea of replacing Magic Kingdom Park’s Hall of Presidents show with a Muppet-themed attraction.

Muppet*Vision 3D closed its doors for the final time on June 7, 2025. The attraction and the rest of Muppets Courtyard, including PizzeRizzo and Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, shut down to make way for a Monsters, Inc. (2001) themed land and door roller coaster.

However, the Muppets aren’t leaving Disney’s Hollywood Studios. On Saturday, Walt Disney World Resort revealed that the previously-announced Muppets Mayhem retheme of Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith would open in 2026. The roller coaster will remain open through the end of 2025 before closing for its reimagining.

But a recent rumor suggests that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster might not be the only Muppets attraction at Walt Disney World Resort. Theatre and entertainment TikToker @sweatyoracle claims to have inside information from sources at The Jim Henson Company and Disney, pointing to a Muppet-themed offering replacing the Hall of Presents at the Magic Kingdom:

“I swear I have vetted this with multiple sources inside the Muppets and inside of Walt Disney World,” the TikToker began. “What if I told you aside from the Muppets taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, the Muppets are getting another new attraction at Walt Disney World? Another new attraction that you’re going to find completely unbelievable, because it took multiple people to convince me of this.”

The TikToker claimed whispers of the project initially began in 2016, around the time Donald Trump was elected for his first term as U.S. president. Disney Parks fans have long wondered when Walt Disney World Resort will replace the Hall of Presidents, given that it needs expensive and extensive updates every four to eight years (when a new president takes office).

“I hear Disney has opted to get out of the politics game involving presidents,” he continued. “…It is going to be replaced by a live puppet show featuring the Muppets doing a satirical take on American history, particularly the presidential process.”

According to the TikToker, the idea of an educational Muppet*Vision 3D came about when former Disney CEO Michael Eisner wanted to build Disney’s America theme park, a patriotic resort in Virginia. That project fizzled out, but the Muppets idea stuck around. In 2016, it was one of two options that Imagineers allegedly proposed to replace the Hall of Presidents.

“I heard Disney was considering two options for the Hall of Presidents,” the TikToker said. “One was, they wanted Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to put on a musical show together that would be shown on the screen…and neither of them were really interested…The other was replacing it with the show featuring the Muppets.”

The TikToker claimed declining crowds in the Hall of Presidents, the complicated nature of an attraction that needs pricey updates once or twice a decade, and an increasingly hostile political environment forced Walt Disney World Resort’s alleged decision to shutter the Hall of Presidents.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Muppets took over Liberty Square. From 2016 to 2020, Magic Kingdom Park held “The Muppets Present … Great Moments in American History,” an outdoor show featuring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, and more Jim Henson characters retelling colonial history to guests from the second story windows in Liberty Square.

Disney Parks fans were elated at the idea of the Muppets returning to Liberty Square. The video amassed almost 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“This is the smartest thing they could do,” @bradyjc103 commented. “The Muppets show in Liberty Square was fun, but logistically I can see why it would be bad for traffic flow. This would be so much better!”

“I haven’t done hall of presidents since the 2016 election so I will be SAT if and when this happens,” said @raindrops.on.r0ses.

“This makes sense,” @mitt9468 replied. “They’re at least talking about it considering they changed the sign out front from ‘closed to welcome the new president’ to ‘closed for refurbishment’ this time.”

The Hall of Presidents has yet to reopen for its refresh after President Donald Trump was reinaugurated in January. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced a reopening date for the Magic Kingdom Park attraction or shared any progress updates. For months, Disney Parks fans have wondered whether the show will reopen at all.

Nevertheless, Inside the Magic cannot confirm the rumor that a Muppets puppet show will replace the Liberty Square show. However, the Muppets will star in a new version of Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios sometime in 2026!

Would you be happy to see the Muppets replace the Hall of Presidents Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!